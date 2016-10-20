Story highlights White House spokesman: No request has been made to change alliance

"I've realigned myself in your ideological flow," Duterte says in Beijing

(CNN) Rodrigo Duterte left no room for doubt about where his allegiance lies.

In a state visit aimed at cozying up to Beijing as he pushes away from Washington, the Philippine President announced his military and economic "separation" from the United States.

"America has lost now. I've realigned myself in your ideological flow," he told business leaders in Beijing on Thursday. "And maybe I will also go to Russia to talk to Putin and tell him that there are three of us against the world: China, Philippines and Russia. It's the only way."

Duterte didn't provide details about how he'd break away from the United States, or what the separation could entail.

US officials stressed the long history of diplomatic, military and financial ties between the two countries.