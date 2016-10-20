Breaking News

By Katie Hunt and Matt Rivers, CNN

Updated 6:23 AM ET, Thu October 20, 2016

  • Duterte and Xi sign 13 bilateral deals
  • Duterte has shifted away from Washington to China

(CNN)Did Rodrigo Duterte's China gamble pay off?

Philippines President met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Thursday, state media reported, as he seeks closer ties between the two countries, which had soured over a territorial dispute in the South China Sea.
    Xi welcomed Duterte with full military honors at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday and said that the two countries had agreed to achieve "full improvement" in bilateral ties.
    The two leaders signed some 13 bilateral deals including trade, investment, tourism, crime and drug prohibition, according to China's state news agency Xinhua.
    However, there was no specific agreement about the South China Sea, where the two have overlapping maritime claims. They agreed to address the matter through talks, according to Chinese vice foreign minister Liu Zhenmin.
    Before meeting Xi, Duterte had told reporters that the issue "would take a back seat."
    The usually brash and outspoken Duterte appeared much more statesmanlike in China than he has on previous trips overseas, said Richard Javad Heydarian, a political science professor at De La Salle University, Manila,
    "Duterte has been careful not to slight his hosts, he's been very deferential to the Chinese. It's raised eyebrows in the Philippines but pleased people in China," he said.
    This man compares himself to Hitler

    Pivot

    Duterte's pivot towards China comes as relations with long-time ally the United States are at an all-time low.
    At a press conference in Laos in September, he called US President Barack Obama a son of a bitch, when asked what he would say if Obama was critical about his anti-drug efforts, which critics say violate human rights.
    The two leaders both attended the ASEAN summit a few days later. They didn't speak and only briefly shook hands.
    Earlier in October, President Duterte confirmed that his country would not participate in joint military drills with the US that are set for next year. He did say, however, that the treaty alliance with the US would remain intact.
    By contrast, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised Duterte's war on drugs this week, according to state broadcaster CCTV, saying he takes the fundamental interests and welfare of the Philippines' people into consideration.
    After US president Barack Obama said he would raise extrajudicial killings in a meeting with Duterte, the Philippines President responded angrily on September 5, first in English then in Tagalog. As a result, Obama canceled the meeting.
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    After US president Barack Obama said he would raise extrajudicial killings in a meeting with Duterte, the Philippines President responded angrily on September 5, first in English then in Tagalog. As a result, Obama canceled the meeting.
    As he addressed troops at the country&#39;s Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters on August 5, Duterte recounted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry&#39;s visit to the country, saying in Tagalog that he was feuding with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
    As he addressed troops at the country's Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters on August 5, Duterte recounted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to the country, saying in Tagalog that he was feuding with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
    The Philippines president-elect effectively said he supported vigilantism against drug dealers and criminals in a nationally televised speech in June 2016.
    The Philippines president-elect effectively said he supported vigilantism against drug dealers and criminals in a nationally televised speech in June 2016.
    Speaking at a press conference to unveil his new cabinet on May 31 2016, Rodrigo Duterte said journalists killed on the job in the Philippines were often corrupt.
    Speaking at a press conference to unveil his new cabinet on May 31 2016, Rodrigo Duterte said journalists killed on the job in the Philippines were often corrupt.
    During the third and last presidential debate, Duterte had said that he would plant a Philippine flag in disputed territories should China refuse to recognize a favorable ruling for the Philippines.
    During the third and last presidential debate, Duterte had said that he would plant a Philippine flag in disputed territories should China refuse to recognize a favorable ruling for the Philippines.
    Duterte made international headlines in April 2016 with his inflammatory comments on the 1989 rape and murder of an Australian missionary that took place in Davao City.
    Duterte made international headlines in April 2016 with his inflammatory comments on the 1989 rape and murder of an Australian missionary that took place in Davao City.
    Foreign diplomats weighing in on Rodrigo Duterte&#39;s controversial remarks did not sit well with the then-mayor.
    Foreign diplomats weighing in on Rodrigo Duterte's controversial remarks did not sit well with the then-mayor.
    He also lashed out at the womens&#39; group that filed a complaint against him before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
    He also lashed out at the womens' group that filed a complaint against him before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
    At a CNN Philippines Townhall event in February 2016, Duterte, admitted that he had three girlfriends and a common-law wife. His marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled due to his womanizing, but he denied this meant he objectified women.
    At a CNN Philippines Townhall event in February 2016, Duterte, admitted that he had three girlfriends and a common-law wife. His marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled due to his womanizing, but he denied this meant he objectified women.
    Although he later denied the accusations, the former Davao City mayor admitted his links to the alleged Davao death squad in a May 2015 broadcast of his local television talk show.
    Although he later denied the accusations, the former Davao City mayor admitted his links to the alleged Davao death squad in a May 2015 broadcast of his local television talk show.
    Duterte apologized to the Pope after cursing him for the traffic he caused during a 2015 Papal visit to the Philippines.
    Duterte apologized to the Pope after cursing him for the traffic he caused during a 2015 Papal visit to the Philippines.
    Support?

    Duterte has huge popularity ratings in the Philippines but his tilt away from Washington may not be supported by most Filipinos.
    A recent opinion poll of 1,200 adults found that the trust rating of the United States stood at +66 compared with -33 for China.
    "Duterte has made extra effort to sell China as a benevolent partner but it's a tough sell," said Heydarian
    Ties with China hit a low in July, when the International Court of Arbitration at The Hague ruled that China's historical claim to the disputed waters was invalid.
    China refused to participate in the tribunal's proceedings and, in the wake of the ruling, Chinese boycotted Philippines-grown dried mango.
    It's was a huge victory that Duterte has chosen not to capitalize on despite once pledging to ride into the South China Sea on a jet ski while carrying the Philippines flag.
    Instead, said Heydarian, Duterte has chosen to focus on China's deeper pockets in the hope of lucrative trade deals.