(CNN) Did Rodrigo Duterte's China gamble pay off?

Philippines President met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Thursday, state media reported, as he seeks closer ties between the two countries, which had soured over a territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

Xi welcomed Duterte with full military honors at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday and said that the two countries had agreed to achieve "full improvement" in bilateral ties.

The two leaders signed some 13 bilateral deals including trade, investment, tourism, crime and drug prohibition, according to China's state news agency Xinhua.

However, there was no specific agreement about the South China Sea, where the two have overlapping maritime claims. They agreed to address the matter through talks, according to Chinese vice foreign minister Liu Zhenmin.