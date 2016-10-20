Breaking News

The man behind China's million-dollar masks cares about art, not auctions

By Stephy Chung, CNN

Updated 10:33 PM ET, Thu October 20, 2016

Story highlights

Beijing, China (CNN)Chinese contemporary artist Zeng Fanzhi made headlines in 2013 when his work, "The Last Supper" (2001), sold at a Sotheby's auction for $23.3 million ($180.4 HK million).

Such a momentous sale could be considered a defining moment of 'success' in any artist's career -- but not for the introspective 52-year-old.
    "Mask Series 1996 No. 6" (1996) by Zeng FanzhiChinese artist Zeng Fanzhi made global headlines in 2013 when one of his works, "The Last Supper" (2001), sold at a Sotheby's auction for $23.3 million. However, the prolific artist has been producing works of art for many years as his newly-opened retrospective -- "Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours", presented by the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) in Beijing -- shows.
    "Idealism" (Mask Series 2003 No.1) by Zeng FanzhiAlthough best known for his "Mask" series of paintings, Zeng's work has undergone numerous reinventions over his thirty year career.
    "Inner peace" (2013) by Zeng FanzhiCo-curator of the exhibition and director of the UCCA in Beijing, Philip Tinari, says despite the eye-popping prices Zeng's works attract, they wanted the exhibition to focus on art, not money. "One thing we are trying to accomplish with this show is to give a sense of this artist beyond the discussion around the market for his works," he says.
    Zeng studied art at the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts in China in the late 1980s and began a career in advertising after he graduated. He quit his job and moved to Beijing to become a full-time artist in 1993 after some of his early works were purchased by an influential art collector.
    "A Man in Melancholy" (1990) by Zeng FanzhiZeng studied art at the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts in China in the late 1980s and began a career in advertising after he graduated. He quit his job and moved to Beijing to become a full-time artist in 1993 after some of his early works were purchased by an influential art collector.
    A year after he arrived in Beijing, Zeng started to produce his iconic &quot;Mask&quot; series, paintings that reflect the alienation he felt while settling into the city&#39;s newly-rich, rapidly changing society. Zeng has said that he believed people in the Chinese capital hid their true identities from each other and themselves.&lt;br /&gt;
    Mask Series No.11 (1996) by Zeng FanzhiA year after he arrived in Beijing, Zeng started to produce his iconic "Mask" series, paintings that reflect the alienation he felt while settling into the city's newly-rich, rapidly changing society. Zeng has said that he believed people in the Chinese capital hid their true identities from each other and themselves.
    The exhibition &quot;includes about 60 works,&quot; says Tinari. &quot;The earliest comes from 1990 and the most recent were just completed last month, in the studio, and together they give us a sense of an artist and how his career has progressed.&quot;
    "Hospital Triptych No.2" (1992) by Zeng FanzhiThe exhibition "includes about 60 works," says Tinari. "The earliest comes from 1990 and the most recent were just completed last month, in the studio, and together they give us a sense of an artist and how his career has progressed."
    &quot;He&#39;s very unique among Chinese artists in that he didn&#39;t get attached to a specific motif, or even style, and he&#39;s kind of continually reinvented himself over these years,&quot; Tinari says.
    "Parcours" (1990) by Zeng Fanzhi"He's very unique among Chinese artists in that he didn't get attached to a specific motif, or even style, and he's kind of continually reinvented himself over these years," Tinari says.
    This painting is from the artist&#39;s &quot;Meat&quot; series. These paintings are among some of his earliest works and were inspired by the outdoor butcheries that surrounded his then-home.
    "Meat" (1992) by Zeng FanzhiThis painting is from the artist's "Meat" series. These paintings are among some of his earliest works and were inspired by the outdoor butcheries that surrounded his then-home.
    &quot;Putting together a show like this is always an extended exercise in persuasion because you have to convince collectors and institutions to temporarily part with objects that are very dear to them,&quot; says Tinari. &lt;br /&gt;
    "Portrait" (2004) by Zeng Fanzhi"Putting together a show like this is always an extended exercise in persuasion because you have to convince collectors and institutions to temporarily part with objects that are very dear to them," says Tinari.
    &quot;Together the show is a portrait of him as an artist, but we see in these portraits his relationships with people he knows, his dealer and some of his collectors, his friends, himself, but also with figures from art history, with whom he feels a special connection -- so specifically people like Lucien Freud and Francis Bacon,&quot; Tinari says.
    "Lucian Freud" (2015) by Zeng Fanzhi"Together the show is a portrait of him as an artist, but we see in these portraits his relationships with people he knows, his dealer and some of his collectors, his friends, himself, but also with figures from art history, with whom he feels a special connection -- so specifically people like Lucien Freud and Francis Bacon," Tinari says.
    &quot;I think at the end of the day it&#39;s really about a person trying to make sense of his own position in relation to society but also to the history of that society, and to this number of long and kind of grand traditions of cultural output,&quot; Tinari adds of Zeng&#39;s introspective approach to his art. &lt;br /&gt;
    "Lucian Freud" (2011) by Zeng Fanzhi"I think at the end of the day it's really about a person trying to make sense of his own position in relation to society but also to the history of that society, and to this number of long and kind of grand traditions of cultural output," Tinari adds of Zeng's introspective approach to his art.
    &quot;The idea of the artist reinventing himself, finding a new footing, a new language, a new set of questions, is what keeps the work urgent, relevant and connected to its historical moment,&quot; Tinari explains. &lt;br /&gt;
    "Old Brother" (2004) by Zeng Fanzhi"The idea of the artist reinventing himself, finding a new footing, a new language, a new set of questions, is what keeps the work urgent, relevant and connected to its historical moment," Tinari explains.
    More recently, Zeng has started to paint landscapes that incorporate visual forms drawn from traditional Chinese culture, especially classical gardens.
    "Blue" (2015) by Zeng FanzhiMore recently, Zeng has started to paint landscapes that incorporate visual forms drawn from traditional Chinese culture, especially classical gardens.
    &quot;Now interestingly, in the most recent works, he&#39;s kind of turned away from that entirely and doubled down on the long and grand tradition of Chinese painting,&quot; Tinari says.
    "The Hare" (2012) by Zeng Fanzhi"Now interestingly, in the most recent works, he's kind of turned away from that entirely and doubled down on the long and grand tradition of Chinese painting," Tinari says.
    &quot;Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours&quot; is showing at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, China from September 19 to November 19, 2016.
    "Laocoön" (2015) by Zeng Fanzhi"Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours" is showing at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, China from September 19 to November 19, 2016.
    Zeng deliberately left this signature painting out of the largest retrospective exhibition of his works to-date -- "Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours" -- which is currently on show at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) in Beijing.
    "I didn't want viewers to think about auctions, price, and things less related to art," says Zeng. "The secondary market is too excessive."
    UCCA director, Philip Tinari, who co-curated the exhibition, agrees.
    "One thing we are trying to accomplish with this show is to give a sense of this artist beyond the discussion around the market for his works," he says.
    "I think on a certain level, people are always impressed and amazed that these objects made in real time can take on these immense values and that's a piece of the story. But it's just one piece, and it's a piece that's not in direct relation to what the artist is doing."
    Comprising nearly sixty works borrowed from collections around the world, "Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours" showcases three decades of Zeng's remarkable career -- from his famous mask series paintings of the 1990s to a new series of exquisite handmade paper works finished just before the exhibition's opening.
    The exhibition space for "Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours" was designed by Tadao Ando Architect & Associates
    The works, which span five distinct periods of Zeng's prolific career, are presented in a simple, light-filled space designed by the artist's longtime collaborator, Japanese architect Tadao Ando.
    "Together the show is a portrait of him [Zeng Fanzhi] as an artist," explains Tinari, one that has "continuously reinvented himself, throughout his career."
    Zeng Fanzhi: Parcours is currently on show at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) in Beijing.

    Georgia McCafferty and Serenitie Wang contributed to this report.