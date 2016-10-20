Story highlights Victor Ehikhamenor's portraits show transient culture within a small rural village.

He wanted to document the people and their environment, before they left.

(CNN) Victor Ehikhamenor is on a mission to recount his country's history and the newer influences shaping its future. The award-winning visual artist was born in Udomi-Uwessan, a small village in Edo State, Nigeria, which he left in 1994 during political turmoil.

His latest project 'American Invasion' captures teenagers in the small village of southern Nigeria, donning western clothing despite its rural location.

The town stands just outside of Benin City, which once served as the seat of old Benin Empire -- a kingdom dating back to the 11th century. The artist is interested in the bridging of these two worlds.

Victor Ehikhamenor's American Invasion series

Going back in 2009, "seeing some of the kids now dressed as Americans," Ehikhamenor reflected. "I was wondering how the culture is getting to them, because there was only about maybe three or four people that have a TV in the village."

In the series Ehikhamenor captures youths - set against a backdrop of African print fabrics - suggesting a context that jars with its subject matter.

