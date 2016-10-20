Breaking News

'El Chapo' extradition to US clears another legal hurdle

By Emanuella Grinberg and Rafael Romo, CNN

Updated 7:34 PM ET, Thu October 20, 2016

    Mexico's most dangerous drug cartels

  • Mexican federal judge rules Thursday in favor of extraditing drug lord
  • The ruling does not mean Guzman will be extradited immediately

(CNN)Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is one step closer to facing drug and conspiracy charges in the United States.

A Mexican federal judge on Thursday ruled in favor of extraditing Guzman to the US, the Mexican Attorney General's Office said.
    The decision does not mean Guzman will be extradited immediately.
    The judge rejected two of five injunctions presented by Guzman's legal team against the extradition request. Three others were previously dismissed.
    Guzman has one more appeal process available before he can be formally extradited.
    Andres Granados, one of Guzman's lawyers, told CNN he may file an appeal as soon as Tuesday.
    Joaquin &quot;El Chapo&quot; Guzman was considered the world&#39;s most powerful drug lord until his arrest in Mexico in February 2014. He escaped from a maximum-security prison on July 11, 2015.
    Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was considered the world's most powerful drug lord until his arrest in Mexico in February 2014. He escaped from a maximum-security prison on July 11, 2015.
    This screen grab of security video, dated July 11 and released by Mexico&#39;s National Security Commission, shows Guzman inside his cell at the Altiplano prison in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico. He is looking at the shower floor shortly before escaping through a tunnel below, authorities said.
    This screen grab of security video, dated July 11 and released by Mexico's National Security Commission, shows Guzman inside his cell at the Altiplano prison in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico. He is looking at the shower floor shortly before escaping through a tunnel below, authorities said.
    A journalist climbs a ladder to get out of the tunnel that authorities say Guzman used to escape.
    A journalist climbs a ladder to get out of the tunnel that authorities say Guzman used to escape.
    Journalists exit the tunnel on Tuesday, July 14.
    Journalists exit the tunnel on Tuesday, July 14.
    Yellow police tape surrounds the construction site where the exit of the tunnel is located.
    Yellow police tape surrounds the construction site where the exit of the tunnel is located.
    Federal police guard a drainage pipe outside of the prison on Sunday, July 12.
    Federal police guard a drainage pipe outside of the prison on Sunday, July 12.
    Guzman and other cartel leaders were indicted in 2009 in US District Court in Brooklyn, New York, on charges of conspiring to import more than 264,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States between 1990 and 2005. The alleged traffickers are accused of sharing drug transportation routes and obtaining their drugs from various Colombian drug organizations. Guzman also faces charges in Arizona, California, Texas, Illinois, New York, Florida and New Hampshire.
    Mexico's Foreign Ministry said it had received assurances that if convicted Guzman would not receive the death penalty. Mexico opposes death sentences.
    After years on the lam, Guzman was captured in January. He was transferred from the maximum-security Altiplano lockup in central Mexico, from which he escaped in 2015, to a prison in Ciudad Juarez, near the US border.
    In August, his son was kidnapped from a Puerto Vallarta restaurant, in what was perceived as an attempt to exploit the cartel's vulnerability. He was later freed.

    CNN's Fidel Gutierrez contributed to this report.