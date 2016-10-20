Story highlights Mexican federal judge rules Thursday in favor of extraditing drug lord

The ruling does not mean Guzman will be extradited immediately

(CNN) Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is one step closer to facing drug and conspiracy charges in the United States.

A Mexican federal judge on Thursday ruled in favor of extraditing Guzman to the US, the Mexican Attorney General Office said.

The decision does not mean Guzman can be extradited immediately.

The judge ruled against two of five injunctions presented by Guzman's legal team against the extradition request. The two others were previously dismissed.

Guzman has one more appeal process available before he can be formally extradited.

