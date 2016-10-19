Story highlights This year's photos will be at London's Natural History Museum

(CNN) A lone orangutan slowly climbs up a thick tree root in Gunung Palung National Park in Indonesia. Snapped from dizzying heights, this dramatic photograph was captured by American photojournalist Tim Laman, the winner of the 2016 Wildlife Photographer of the Year award.

Laman, who is also a biologist, took the image -- entitled "Entwined Lives" -- in the hopes of raising awareness to the crisis wild orangutans face.

"If we want to preserve a great ape that retains its vast culturally transmitted knowledge of how to survive in the rainforest and the full richness of wild orangutan behavior, then we need to protect orangutans in the wild, now," Laman said in a statement.

The photograph was taken remotely by a GoPro, but it was not an easy shot. Laman reportedly spent three days rope-climbing a 30-meter tall tree to set up his small action cameras to capture the orangutan's journey.

Laman's image is among a collection of prize winners to go on display in the Natural History Museum of London this week as part of wildlife's photography's prestigious global competition , which has been showcasing the very best in nature photography for the last fifty-two years.

