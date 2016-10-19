Breaking News

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016: Who nabbed top honors?

By Karla Pequenino, for CNN

Updated 5:17 AM ET, Wed October 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Category: Grand Prize &lt;br /&gt;An endangered young male Bornean Orangutan climbs over 30 meters up in the rain forest of Gunung Palung National Park in Indonesian Borneo. The park is one of the few protected orangutan environments in Borneo.
Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2016 Winners
Entwined lives by Tim Laman, USCategory: Grand Prize
An endangered young male Bornean Orangutan climbs over 30 meters up in the rain forest of Gunung Palung National Park in Indonesian Borneo. The park is one of the few protected orangutan environments in Borneo.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Category: Urban&lt;br /&gt;At night, in a suburb of Mumbai bordering Sanjay Gandhi National Park, leopards slip ghost-like through the maze of alleys, looking for food. Especially stray dogs. The big cats are largely accepted as a part of life and culture in the region, and even revered in traditional paintings displayed on the walls of local homes.
Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2016 Winners
The alley cat by Nayan Khanolkar, IndiaCategory: Urban
At night, in a suburb of Mumbai bordering Sanjay Gandhi National Park, leopards slip ghost-like through the maze of alleys, looking for food. Especially stray dogs. The big cats are largely accepted as a part of life and culture in the region, and even revered in traditional paintings displayed on the walls of local homes.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Category: Birds&lt;br /&gt;Indian rose-ringed parakeets attack a Bengal monitor lizard that had invaded their nest, high in a tree in India&#39;s Keoladeo National Park. After two days and repeated attacks, the parakeets eventually gave up and left to find another home.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2016 Winners
Eviction attempt by Ganesh H Shankar , IndiaCategory: Birds
Indian rose-ringed parakeets attack a Bengal monitor lizard that had invaded their nest, high in a tree in India's Keoladeo National Park. After two days and repeated attacks, the parakeets eventually gave up and left to find another home.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Category: Grand Prize (Young Wildlife Photographer)&lt;br /&gt;A crow perching in a tree is a common scene in a London park, but when set against the blue light of dusk and a full moon it felt &#39;almost supernatural, like something out of a fairy tale,&#39; says Gideon.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2016 Winners
The moon and the crow by Gideon Knight, UKCategory: Grand Prize (Young Wildlife Photographer)
A crow perching in a tree is a common scene in a London park, but when set against the blue light of dusk and a full moon it felt 'almost supernatural, like something out of a fairy tale,' says Gideon.

Hide Caption
4 of 10
Category: Photojournalist Award for a single image&lt;br /&gt;Paul Hilton captured this scene of some 4,000 defrosting pangolins from one of the largest seizures on record of the heavily trafficked animals. The scaly mammals are prized in China and Vietnam for their exotic meat and for their scales used in traditional medicine. Four of the eight existing species are endangered as a result of the trade.
Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2016 Winners
The pangolin pit by Paul Hilton, UK/AustraliaCategory: Photojournalist Award for a single image
Paul Hilton captured this scene of some 4,000 defrosting pangolins from one of the largest seizures on record of the heavily trafficked animals. The scaly mammals are prized in China and Vietnam for their exotic meat and for their scales used in traditional medicine. Four of the eight existing species are endangered as a result of the trade.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Category: Impressions&lt;br /&gt;A young sea lion swimming in the Gulf of California grabs a starfish, which it then offered to photographer Luis Javier Sandoval. Sandoval says, &#39;I love the way sea lions interact with divers and how smart they are.&#39;
Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2016 Winners
Star player by Luis Javier Sandoval, MexicoCategory: Impressions
A young sea lion swimming in the Gulf of California grabs a starfish, which it then offered to photographer Luis Javier Sandoval. Sandoval says, 'I love the way sea lions interact with divers and how smart they are.'
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Category: Details&lt;br /&gt;The pristine white sand of Brazil&#39;s Lençóis Maranhenses National Park offers a blank canvas to natural processes of rain, bacteria, streams, and evaporation that leave behind elegant patterns in the dunes, which can tower to 40 meters (130 feet) high.
Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2016 Winners
The sand canvas by Rudi Sebastian, GermanyCategory: Details
The pristine white sand of Brazil's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park offers a blank canvas to natural processes of rain, bacteria, streams, and evaporation that leave behind elegant patterns in the dunes, which can tower to 40 meters (130 feet) high.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Category: Plants and Fungi&lt;br /&gt;With every gust of wind, showers of pollen are released from a hazel tree and illuminated by the winter sun near photographer Valter Binotto&#39;s home in northern Italy.
Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2016 Winners
Wind composition by Valter Binotto, ItalyCategory: Plants and Fungi
With every gust of wind, showers of pollen are released from a hazel tree and illuminated by the winter sun near photographer Valter Binotto's home in northern Italy.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Category: Underwater&lt;br /&gt;Thousands of two‑spot red snapper fish gather to spawn around Palau in the western Pacific Ocean for several days each month in sync with the full moon of the lunar cycle.
Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2016 Winners
Snapper party by Tony Wu, USCategory: Underwater
Thousands of two‑spot red snapper fish gather to spawn around Palau in the western Pacific Ocean for several days each month in sync with the full moon of the lunar cycle.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Category: Black and White&lt;br /&gt;A solitary Eurasian pygmy owl was photographed by Mats Andersson after he discovered the owl&#39;s mate lying dead on the forest floor. &quot;The owl&#39;s resting posture reflected my sadness for its lost companion,&quot; says Andersson. These birds of prey are known to form pair bonds in autumn that last through spring, and sometimes for more than one breeding season.
Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 2016 Winners
Requiem for an owl by Mats Andersson, SwedenCategory: Black and White
A solitary Eurasian pygmy owl was photographed by Mats Andersson after he discovered the owl's mate lying dead on the forest floor. "The owl's resting posture reflected my sadness for its lost companion," says Andersson. These birds of prey are known to form pair bonds in autumn that last through spring, and sometimes for more than one breeding season.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 RESTRICTED02 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 RESTRICTED03 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 RESTRICTED04 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 RESTRICTED05 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 RESTRICTED06 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 RESTRICTED07 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 RESTRICTED08 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 RESTRICTED09 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 RESTRICTED10 Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • This year's photos will be at London's Natural History Museum
  • The photos highlight big environment debates

(CNN)A lone orangutan slowly climbs up a thick tree root in Gunung Palung National Park in Indonesia. Snapped from dizzying heights, this dramatic photograph was captured by American photojournalist Tim Laman, the winner of the 2016 Wildlife Photographer of the Year award.

Laman, who is also a biologist, took the image -- entitled "Entwined Lives" -- in the hopes of raising awareness to the crisis wild orangutans face.
    "If we want to preserve a great ape that retains its vast culturally transmitted knowledge of how to survive in the rainforest and the full richness of wild orangutan behavior, then we need to protect orangutans in the wild, now," Laman said in a statement.
    The photograph was taken remotely by a GoPro, but it was not an easy shot. Laman reportedly spent three days rope-climbing a 30-meter tall tree to set up his small action cameras to capture the orangutan's journey.
    Related: Throwback to Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    &lt;strong&gt;Category: Mammals&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;A tale of two foxes&lt;em&gt; &lt;/em&gt;by Don Gutoski, Canada.&lt;br /&gt;In the Canadian tundra, the range of red foxes is extending northwards, where they increasingly cross paths with their smaller relatives, the Arctic fox. For Arctic foxes, red foxes now represent not just their main competitor -- both hunt small animals such as lemmings -- but also their main predator.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Category: Mammals
    A tale of two foxes by Don Gutoski, Canada.
    In the Canadian tundra, the range of red foxes is extending northwards, where they increasingly cross paths with their smaller relatives, the Arctic fox. For Arctic foxes, red foxes now represent not just their main competitor -- both hunt small animals such as lemmings -- but also their main predator.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    &lt;strong&gt;Category: 15-17 Years Old&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Flight of the scarlet ibis&lt;em&gt; &lt;/em&gt;by Jonathan Jagot, France.&lt;br /&gt;Steering the dinghy slowly up the estuary on Ilha do Lençóis, Jagot went in search of scarlet ibis, leaving his family behind on the sailing boat.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Category: 15-17 Years Old
    Flight of the scarlet ibis by Jonathan Jagot, France.
    Steering the dinghy slowly up the estuary on Ilha do Lençóis, Jagot went in search of scarlet ibis, leaving his family behind on the sailing boat.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    &lt;strong&gt;Category: From The Sky&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The art of algae by Pere Soler, Spain.&lt;br /&gt;The aerial view of marshland in Andalucia bursting with intense colour, creating a rich tapestry of textures and patterns.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Category: From The Sky
    The art of algae by Pere Soler, Spain.
    The aerial view of marshland in Andalucia bursting with intense colour, creating a rich tapestry of textures and patterns.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    &lt;strong&gt;Category: Photojournalist&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Broken cats by Britta Jaschinski, China.&lt;br /&gt;After having their teeth and claws savagely pulled out, these cats perform in Guilin, China.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Category: Photojournalist
    Broken cats by Britta Jaschinski, China.
    After having their teeth and claws savagely pulled out, these cats perform in Guilin, China.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Impressions winner - &#39;Life comes to art&#39;, by Juan Tapia, Spain. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Every summer, barn swallows return to nest in an old storehouse on Juan&#39;s farm. So he hung a ripped oil painting before a shattered window through which he knew the birds entered. Eight hours later, using remote control, he caught this moment, as though the bird had punched in from another world.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Impressions winner - 'Life comes to art', by Juan Tapia, Spain.

    Every summer, barn swallows return to nest in an old storehouse on Juan's farm. So he hung a ripped oil painting before a shattered window through which he knew the birds entered. Eight hours later, using remote control, he caught this moment, as though the bird had punched in from another world.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Category: Portfolio Splash-time with Buddy by Audun Rikardsen, Norway.Rikardsen developed a firm friendship with this young male walrus, nicknamed Buddy, who spent several months hanging around the beach outside Tromsø.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Category: Portfolio Splash-time with Buddy by Audun Rikardsen, Norway.Rikardsen developed a firm friendship with this young male walrus, nicknamed Buddy, who spent several months hanging around the beach outside Tromsø.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    &lt;strong&gt;Category: Urban&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Shadow walker by Richard Peters, UK.&lt;br /&gt;This image captures the the truth of human interaction with the urban fox: rarely more than a glimpse or a shadow.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Category: Urban
    Shadow walker by Richard Peters, UK.
    This image captures the the truth of human interaction with the urban fox: rarely more than a glimpse or a shadow.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    &lt;strong&gt;Category: Underwater &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;A whale of a mouthful by Michael AW, Australia. &lt;br /&gt;Photographing this feeding frenzy was a real challenge for AW. Already knocked clean out of the water by whales on two occasions, he just managed to stay out of the way during this encounter. An imposing Bryde&#39;s whale rips through a mass of sardines, gulping hundreds in a single pass.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Category: Underwater
    A whale of a mouthful by Michael AW, Australia.
    Photographing this feeding frenzy was a real challenge for AW. Already knocked clean out of the water by whales on two occasions, he just managed to stay out of the way during this encounter. An imposing Bryde's whale rips through a mass of sardines, gulping hundreds in a single pass.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    &lt;strong&gt;Category: Amphibians and Reptiles&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Still life by Edqin Giebers, The Netherlands. &lt;br /&gt;Suspended near the surface, a crested newt pauses to rest in the cold waters of early spring.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Category: Amphibians and Reptiles
    Still life by Edqin Giebers, The Netherlands.
    Suspended near the surface, a crested newt pauses to rest in the cold waters of early spring.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    &lt;strong&gt;Category: Birds&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The company of three by Amir Ben-Dov, Israel. &lt;br /&gt;Ben-Dov spent many days observing these red-footed falcons. Here, one female nudges the male with its claw then flies up to make space for the third bird. The reason for their behavior is a mystery.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Category: Birds
    The company of three by Amir Ben-Dov, Israel.
    Ben-Dov spent many days observing these red-footed falcons. Here, one female nudges the male with its claw then flies up to make space for the third bird. The reason for their behavior is a mystery.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    &lt;strong&gt;Category: 11-14 Years Old&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Ruffs on display by Ondřej Pelánek, Czech Republic. &lt;br /&gt;Pelánek and his father travelled to the far north of Norway in summer, when there is 24-hour sunlight, to observe the warlike behavior of these courting male ruffs. &quot;I was so excited that I could not sleep,&quot; he recalls. So that night, while his father snored in the tent nearby, he snuck out into the midnight sunlight to capture this scuffle.
    Photos: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2015: Winning snapshots
    Category: 11-14 Years Old
    Ruffs on display by Ondřej Pelánek, Czech Republic.
    Pelánek and his father travelled to the far north of Norway in summer, when there is 24-hour sunlight, to observe the warlike behavior of these courting male ruffs. "I was so excited that I could not sleep," he recalls. So that night, while his father snored in the tent nearby, he snuck out into the midnight sunlight to capture this scuffle.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    Gutoski mammal wildlife yearjagot wildlife yearsoler wildlife yearJaschinski wildlife yearTapia wildlife year V2Rikardsen wildlife year awardpeters2 wildlife yearMichael wildlife yearGiesbers wildlife yearBen-Dov wildlife yearPelánek wildlife year
    Laman's image is among a collection of prize winners to go on display in the Natural History Museum of London this week as part of wildlife's photography's prestigious global competition, which has been showcasing the very best in nature photography for the last fifty-two years.
    Read More
    One of this edition's most graphic images comes from the Hong-Kong based photographer UK-Australian Paul Hilton, who grabbed the single image photojournalism award for "The Pangolin Pit." Hilton's image denounces the illegal trading markets in China and Vietnam by showing thousands of dead defrosting pangolins ready to be sold.
    Pangolins are small rare, scale-covered mammals that have become the world's most trafficked animals.
    Related story: Race to save rare pangolin from tragic end
    Race to save rare pangolin from tragic end
    For Michael Dixon, director of the Natural History Museum in London, the objective of the awards is to encourage discussion about society and the environment.
    "Can we protect biodiversity? Can we learn to live in harmony with nature? The winning images touch our hearts, and challenge us to think differently about the natural world," he said.
    Besides raising awareness to current environmental issues, one of the aims of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition has been to inspire younger generations to take pictures of the world around them. This year, the Young Wildlife Photographer award went to 16-year-old Gideon Knight from the UK.
    The London teenager entered the competition with the image "The Moon and the Crow," which shows the silhouette of a crow perched upon tree twigs.
    Lewis Blackwell, chair of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year jury, compared the picture to a visual poem.
    "If an image could create a poem, it would be like this," said Blackwell. "The image epitomizes what the judges are always looking for -- a fresh observation on our natural world, delivered with artistic flair."
    The next Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition will be open for entries from October 24 to December 15, 2016.