Astronomers unveil incredibly detailed new Milky Way map

(CNN) Scientists have used two of the world's largest telescopes to produce a new, super-detailed map of our galaxy.

Astronomers in Germany and Australia charted hydrogen -- the most abundant element in space and the main component of stars and galaxies -- to give an unprecedented view of the Milky Way.

The map shows the concentration of stars and dwarf galaxies across the skies.

A map of the Milky Way showing concentrations of hydrogen. The Magellanic Clouds can be seen at the lower right.

"We've been able to produce a whole-sky image that in many ways is greater than the sum of its parts," Lister Staveley-Smith of the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) told CNN.

"The new map gives us a much more coherent view of the sky and enables a better understanding of the Milky Way."