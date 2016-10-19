Story highlights Phil Chess, co-founder of Chess Records, died in Tuscon, Arizona

(CNN) Phil Chess, the co-founder of the iconic rock-and-roll and blues label Chess Records, has died at 95, according to his son.

Chess died late Tuesday in Tuscon, Arizona, his son Terry Chess told CNN.

Phil and his brother Leonard founded Chess Records in the late 1940s, and helped spawn the careers of many popular musicians in the 1950s.

The brothers first ran a series of jazz clubs before deciding to start the record company, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Chess later signed artists artists including Chuck Berry, Etta James, Bo Diddley and the Flamingos.

