(CNN)A New York City police officer shot and killed a 66-year-old woman while responding to a call at a Bronx apartment, police officials said Wednesday.
Officers went to the Pugsley Avenue apartment around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a neighbor called 911 about an "emotionally disturbed person," Assistant Chief Larry W. Nikunen said.
A sergeant entered the seventh-floor apartment and encountered the woman, who was armed with scissors, but he persuaded her to put them down, Nikunen said.
The woman grabbed a baseball bat and attempted to strike the sergeant, Nikunen said. The officer fired two shots, striking the woman in the torso, he said. She died of her injuries after being taken to Jacobi Medical Center.
Officer carried a stun gun
The officer was armed with a Taser, but it was not deployed, Nikunen said.
The reason it was not deployed and whether it was necessary for the sergeant to open fire will be a part of the investigation by the New York police's Force Investigation Division, Nikunen said.
The officer is a white male and an eight-year veteran of the New York City Police Department. The woman was a 66-year-old black female who lived alone, Nikunen said. Police have not identified the officer or the woman.
Nikunen said that the New York police has a history of responding to this apartment for similar disturbances.
"There have been several instances with this individual with similar types of calls," Nikunen said, adding he did not have the details on those earlier incidents.
Shooting called "an outrage"
New York officials quickly responded.
Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: "We're determined to get to the bottom of what happened and won't rest until we do."
Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. issued a statement calling the shooting "an outrage, especially given the New York Police Department's knowledge of this woman's history and the police officer's possession of a stun gun.
"While I certainly understand the hard work that our police officers undertake to keep the streets of our city safe every single day, I also know what excessive force looks like."
Diaz called on Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and District Attorney Darcel Clark to investigate.
New York City Public Advocate Letitia James tweeted, "Police-involved shooting of woman in Bronx is concerning. We need a swift, thorough, transparent invesitigation."
The killing comes after protests in recent years over fatal police shootings of black people in cities such as Charlotte, North Carolina, and Ferguson, Missouri. Protesters have been demanding justice and an end to police brutality.