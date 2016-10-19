Story highlights Nearly 30,000 people sign petition calling for judge's impeachment

(CNN) A judge who imposed a 60-day jail sentence plus probation on a Montana man who repeatedly raped his 12-year-old daughter has become the latest jurist to face the wrath of the public for his actions on the bench.

More than 30,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the impeachment of District Judge John McKeon, whose sentence -- with credit for time served -- means the man could spend a total 43 days in jail for his crime.

"No one spoke on behalf of the 12-year-old child at trial," the petition says.

"It is time to start punishing the judges who let these monsters walk our streets."

The prosecution recommended a 25-year prison term for the man, who pleaded guilty over the summer to a felony count of incest as part of a deal that dismissed two additional counts of the same crime, according to court documents.

