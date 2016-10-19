Story highlights Samy El-Goarany left New York for Turkey in January last year

He was reportedly killed in November

(CNN) Samy El-Goarany allegedly told his parents he was going to school in New York -- but instead flew to Turkey and crossed into Syria.

After leaving in January last year, the 24-year-old was killed in November. An unknown person later messaged his family with a photo of a handwritten note from him, court documents show.

"If you're reading this then know that I've been killed in battle and am now with our Lord InshaAllah," the note said.

" I want you to know how much I love you ... but I don't think words will ever be enough to describe it."

US citizen

