The big news today is, of course, the final showdown. But there are a few other things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. WikiLeaks
Careful, guarded and calculating. Those descriptions of Hillary Clinton apply to her campaign too. They once took 12 hours to argue over a single tweet! That's among the many things we're learning from the hacked emails. Another headache for Clinton: An edited video suggests one of her operatives was trying to incite violence at Trump rallies.
2. Ecuador
Is Julian Assange beginning to wear out his welcome in Ecuador's London embassy? The country cut off his Internet access, just as WikiLeaks dumps hacked Clinton campaign emails almost on a daily basis. Ecuador said the restriction is temporary (perhaps until after the election?).
3. Mosul
The all-out offensive to retake Mosul is still going, but now we're told the Iraqi city may not be free from ISIS' clutches for two months! More than 1 million residents are still trapped there. Here are six who bravely spoke to CNN about what they fear most.
4. Saudi Arabia
Something really rare just happened in Saudi Arabia. A member of the royal family, Prince Turki bin Saud bin Al-Kabeer, was executed for shooting a man to death in a "quarrel." The last time a prince was executed was 41 years ago -- for assassinating the king.
5. Cold case
Someone in the Minnesota town of Magnolia could be a killer. But the 200 residents there will have to wait until Friday to find out. For now, all cops are saying is they've arrested a 61-year-old Magnolia man in a 25-year-old case. The whodunit has cranked up the rumor mill into overdrive in this small town.
Smells like the '90s
Pearl Jam and Tupac lead the first-time nominees this year for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Pretty in pink
Meet the newest weapon in the fight against breast cancer: a Navy fighter jet painted in a vivacious shade called "Heliconia."
Knock, knock, knockin' on Dylan's door
The folks who awarded Bob Dylan the Nobel Prize for Literature can't seem to get a hold of him.
Fowl play
Man on bus tries to flirt with a woman. Woman's not having it. So he hits her and the bus driver with a bag of frozen chicken. Yeah, it was that kind of day.
Daily debunk
A PSA from your friends at 5 Things: Stop passing around that Facebook privacy hoax. Makes you look stupid. Thank you.
Most sequels are snoozers, but we've got a feeling Clinton v. Trump III will be worth watching. Debate starts at 9p ET. Chris Wallace of Fox News moderates.
AND FINALLY ...
Oh Canada
Election rhetoric got you feeling some kind of way about the USA? Leave it to our nice neighbors from up north to give us all a video pick-me-up.