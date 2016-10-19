Derrick Rose, 2 others cleared in civil rape case

Story highlights Derrick Rose, an NBA MVP five years ago, is cleared by a jury of eight

He tells reporters at the courthouse he wants to focus on basketball

Los Angeles (CNN) NBA star Derrick Rose and two other men were cleared Wednesday by a federal jury in a civil rape case.

Rose and two friends were accused of drugging and gang-raping Rose's former girlfriend at a home in Beverly Hills, California, in 2013.

Asked how he felt about the verdict, Rose, who was acquired by the New York Knicks this summer, said only that he would "focus on the season."

The plaintiff's attorney, Waukeen McCoy, described her client as devastated and said she is considering an appeal based on evidence not presented in court. The plaintiff didn't comment.

Two jurors said the plaintiff's testimony wasn't credible and was inconsistent.

