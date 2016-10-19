Cleveland Indians down Blue Jays, advance to World Series

(CNN) The Cleveland Indians advanced to the World Series, shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 Wednesday to win the American League Championship Series.

The Indians will play the eventual National League champion on Tuesday in Cleveland in the first game of the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the Chicago Cubs by two games to one in the series for the National League crown.

The Dodgers and Cubs play the fourth game of the series Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

Cleveland won the ALCS four games to one. The Indians haven't played in the World Series since 1997, when they lost to the then-Florida Marlins. The team hasn't won the World Series since 1948, when Cleveland beat the then-Boston Braves.