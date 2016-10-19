Story highlights A nearby highway was closed

Pipeline company reports about 40 families were evacuated

(CNN) The Burt County Sheriff's Office received a call Monday night of an odd smell 8 miles north of Tekamah, in northeast Nebraska.

Now authorities suspect that smell caused the death two hours later of 59-year-old Phillip Hennig, after an ammonia pipeline leaked in the nearby area.

CNN Map

What happened

Fire officials were dispatched to the site shortly after the leak was confirmed.

The surrounding area was evacuated, according to a written statement made to CNN by Burt County Sheriff Robert Pickell.

Read More