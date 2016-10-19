Breaking News

There&#39;s not a soul in sight here to yammer to you about politics. Among remote Western Australia&#39;s stunners are the Pinnacles, thousands of limestone spires that pierce the sand dunes of Nambung National Park. Made up of shells, the Pinnacles were formed millions of years ago when this desert was the sea floor.
With a population of just over 2,000, Tasiilaq is a bustling metropolis by Greenland standards. But if you really want some peace, the coastal town is surrounded by mountains best experienced by dog sled. Here you can choose man&#39;s best friend over that politically verbose Facebook friend.
Located in Africa&#39;s largest conservation area, Sossusvlei is a salt and clay pan encircled by some of the world&#39;s tallest dunes. For wildlife lovers, the seemingly barren landscape also boasts surprising biodiversity. For solitude lovers, it&#39;s blissfully devoid of people.
Belize&#39;s most remote atoll, Glover&#39;s Reef is part of the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A home for threatened species like manatees and turtles, the reef is also an underwater haven for snorkelers and scuba divers.
Few landscapes remind visitors how small they really are like the vast steppes of central Mongolia. With just 3 million residents in an area more than twice the size of Texas, you&#39;ll have plenty of space to yourself. Riding on the back of a camel or horse is an efficient way to explore -- far from the cacophony of election coverage.
Covering an area nearly the size of Jamaica, Bolivia&#39;s Salar de Uyuni is the world&#39;s largest salt flat. The shimmering flats are a paradise for creative photographers who love a good optical illusion. Sunglasses recommended.
Writer Rudyard Kipling once called New Zealand&#39;s Milford Sound the &quot;eighth wonder of the world,&quot; and it&#39;s easy to see why. The fiord&#39;s sheer cliffs were carved by ancient glaciers, and dozens of waterfalls spill down their sides toward the waters below. Best of all, there are no campaign signs in sight.
Located in northern Botswana, this teeming wetland is fed by the seasonal flooding of the Okavango River. The presence of water draws large populations of African wildlife from the surrounding desert, from giraffes and elephants to Nile crocodiles and lions.
Home to nearly as many polar bears as humans, Svalbard is a group of islands halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole. The islands offer visitors a taste of unspoiled Arctic wilderness, and between September and March they are among the best places on Earth to see the famed Northern Lights.
Just across the Canadian border from Montana, Grasslands National Park in Saskatchewan features some of the only remaining pristine grassland left in North America. Here, travelers can see plains bison and other threatened prairie wildlife in their natural habitat. TVs blaring election news are less common.
In southern Iceland, the Fossá River plunges more than 400 feet to create the majestic Haifoss waterfall, the country&#39;s second highest. The glacial river also feeds other waterfalls in the area, including Granni, located next door to its taller sibling.
Named for the semi-precious stones that dot its beaches, Pebble Island in the Falklands is a favorite gathering place for penguins, cormorants and other native birds. Consider it your destination for natural, unadulterated squawking -- as opposed to the political kind.
(CNN)It's finally over.

For months, Americans of all political leanings looked forward to the end of the presidential election. Regardless of the outcome, a swift end to the onslaught of campaign ads was a light at the end of the tunnel for many.
But November 8 came and went, and those hoping to get a break from the partisan bombast and political rants by your Facebook "friends" have likely been disappointed.
    So, if you're feeling exhausted from a brutal campaign, depressed by the results or want to celebrate them, it's time to escape -- mentally, at the very least -- to wide-open places where solitude is easily achieved.
    To help you get started, we've researched some of the most beautiful and serene landscapes on Earth -- spots that also happen to be among the least populated.
    From the pristine, snow-capped mountains of Greenland to a river delta in Botswana teeming with wildlife, these are places where you're unlikely to get a strong cell phone signal, let alone see anyone you know.