Rafael Nadal: 'Humble gladiator' to teach the secrets of his tennis success

By Gary Morley and Ursin Caderas, CNN

Updated 5:03 AM ET, Wed October 19, 2016

"Mallorca and Manacor is my life," says Rafa Nadal, who has had a mixed 2016 on the court. He enjoyed a successful Olympics but he's struggled with injury and form for much of the season.
"Mallorca and Manacor is my life," says Rafa Nadal, who has had a mixed 2016 on the court. He enjoyed a successful Olympics but he's struggled with injury and form for much of the season.
However, off the court Nadal is bringing one of his long-term goals into fruition.
However, off the court Nadal is bringing one of his long-term goals into fruition.
The tennis star is launching an academy near his hometown of Manacor on the island of Mallorca.
The tennis star is launching an academy near his hometown of Manacor on the island of Mallorca.
It will be based in his new sports center, which provides gym facilities and a spa as well as accommodation for students, a cafe and an interactive games room.
It will be based in his new sports center, which provides gym facilities and a spa as well as accommodation for students, a cafe and an interactive games room.
It is laid out across 40,000 square meters of land outside Manacor.
It is laid out across 40,000 square meters of land outside Manacor.
More than 4,000 people attended the center&#39;s open day in September.
More than 4,000 people attended the center's open day in September.
Nadal&#39;s uncle Toni, the academy&#39;s head coach, gave tips to kids on the open day.
Nadal's uncle Toni, the academy's head coach, gave tips to kids on the open day.
The 14-time grand slam champion says he wants to leave a legacy in his hometown.
The 14-time grand slam champion says he wants to leave a legacy in his hometown.
Nadal&#39;s image is a common sight around Manacor.
Nadal's image is a common sight around Manacor.
His name is famous on the island -- though this street in Manacor was not named after him.
His name is famous on the island -- though this street in Manacor was not named after him.
Manacor, the second-largest town on the Spanish island with a population of around 40,000, is a thriving industrial center.
Manacor, the second-largest town on the Spanish island with a population of around 40,000, is a thriving industrial center.
Manacor is known for its pottery, furniture and textiles.
Manacor is known for its pottery, furniture and textiles.
It was dependent on agriculture until the introduction of a railway line in the late 1800s.
It was dependent on agriculture until the introduction of a railway line in the late 1800s.
Its most famous church, Nostra Senyora dels Dolors, was built on a site that has housed religious temples since the Mallorcan conquest of King Jaume I in the 13th century.
Its most famous church, Nostra Senyora dels Dolors, was built on a site that has housed religious temples since the Mallorcan conquest of King Jaume I in the 13th century.
Unlike the island&#39;s glitzy tourist resorts, Manacor is more reflective of everyday Spanish culture.
Unlike the island's glitzy tourist resorts, Manacor is more reflective of everyday Spanish culture.
Nadal reportedly&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.mypremiumeurope.com/travel-news/spain/rafael-nadal-mallorca.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; bought a €4 million ($4.4 million) coastal villa&lt;/a&gt; in nearby Porto Cristo in 2013.
Nadal reportedly bought a €4 million ($4.4 million) coastal villa in nearby Porto Cristo in 2013.
The local marina is located in one of Porto Cristo&#39;s sheltered coves, and can hold more than 200 berths.
The local marina is located in one of Porto Cristo's sheltered coves, and can hold more than 200 berths.
While inland Manacor is famous for its pearl refining industry, Porto Cristo still retains some of its fishing village heritage.
While inland Manacor is famous for its pearl refining industry, Porto Cristo still retains some of its fishing village heritage.
Its beaches are quieter than tourist meccas such as Palma and Magaluf on the other side of the island.
Its beaches are quieter than tourist meccas such as Palma and Magaluf on the other side of the island.
The capital Palma is a big attraction for package tourists.
The capital Palma is a big attraction for package tourists.
Nadal poses next to a painting depicting himself during a ceremony where he received the title of &quot;Favorite Son of Mallorca&quot; in Palma de Mallorca in December 2014.
Nadal poses next to a painting depicting himself during a ceremony where he received the title of "Favorite Son of Mallorca" in Palma de Mallorca in December 2014.
Nadal (C) poses with friends during the ceremony where he received the &quot;Favorite Son of Mallorca&quot; title.
Nadal (C) poses with friends during the ceremony where he received the "Favorite Son of Mallorca" title.
(CNN)His on-court persona is all gladiator aggression -- bulging biceps, pumping fists and ferocious forehands.

But is this the real Rafael Nadal?
    You'll find a different picture if you visit a small town on a sun-kissed Mediterranean island.
    "Mallorca and Manacor is my life," Nadal tells CNN's Open Court show. "This is where I have all the people that I really love -- family, friends, everybody.
    "The island is just amazing and I love the sea. I love the calm. Here I can find all these things."
    While other tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic and Victoria Azarenka make their base in the glamorous surrounds of places like Monaco, Nadal escapes the glare of the world media's attention by returning to his tranquil birthplace.
    And now he's inviting a new generation of players to share that experience, with the launch of his tennis academy in Manacor.
    Nadal&#39;s academy is based at his sports center, which sprawls across 40,000 square meters.
    "I don't know if it's going to be my last academy, but for me the most important thing is to build the first one here," Nadal added as he unveiled an accompanying new sports center ahead of this month's main launch.
    "It's where I live, where I'm going to live, and it's the only chance to really be involved with the project. Having the academy here, I'm here every day so I can see, I can be close to the kids, I can be close to the coaches. I can really enjoy all the process."
    Read: Want to be a tennis pro? It'll cost you $300K

    Family ties

    Nadal&#39;s uncle Toni, left, is the academy&#39;s head coach.
    The academy will be led by Nadal's uncle Toni -- his longtime coach -- and Carlos Costa, a former top-10 tennis pro who has been his agent since 2001.
    Family is key to the 30-year-old, whose uncle Miguel Angel was a professional footballer who went to three World Cups with Spain.
    Mats Wilander, one of the sports celebrities who helped Nadal launch the sports center, attests to the support he gets.
    2012: Rafael Nadal's injury heartache
    2012: Rafael Nadal's injury heartache

    "I came to watch him practice for three days -- it was incredible how one uncle would bring in two freshly-strung rackets, another uncle would come in with lunch, dad was there on and off, back and forth," the former tennis No. 1 told Open Court.
    "They care for each other, and the success of Rafa has to do with the fact that he feels secure in life and he's just able to go out there and leave it all out there on the court and give absolutely everything, every single point. Not a lot of athletes can do that."
    Indeed, Nadal revealed in his autobiography that the separation of his parents in 2009 caused him such inner turmoil that it manifested itself in severe knee problems.
    "Suddenly, and utterly without warning, the happy family portrait had cracked. I suffered on behalf of my father, my mother and my sister, who were all having a terrible time," he wrote in his 2011 book "Rafa: My Story."
    "My team members were at a loss as to how to react to the gloom that descended on me. They knew I couldn't keep winning; they knew something had to give. And it did. First it was my knees that went."

    'Warrior spirit'

    A teenage Nadal with Carlos Moya in 2004 after helping Spain win the Davis Cup title.
    A teenage Nadal with Carlos Moya in 2004 after helping Spain win the Davis Cup title.
    Even early in his career, there was a sharp contrast between Nadal the player and Nadal the person, says Carlos Moya -- a fellow Mallorcan and one of his early mentors.
    "He did not even look at me because he was very shy. He was shaking hands, looking somewhere else," former world No. 1 Moya recalls of the young teen, who would go from regular practice partner to surpassing him as Spain's top player.
    Carlos Moya on Nadal's legacy
    Carlos Moya on Nadal's legacy

    "But on the court, you could see the look he had and the warrior spirit -- you could feel that straight away. I knew that he was a different player."
    Nadal matched Moya's sole French Open win the first time he played at the clay-court grand slam, aged 19.
    He has triumphed on another eight occasions at Roland Garros -- a record -- but has lost none of his humility despite being one of the most famous sport stars on the planet, says Wilander.
    The Swede is now a TV pundit after a career in which he won seven grand slam titles, three of them before the age of 20.
    "When you do an interview with Rafa, he comes in and there's maybe five or six guys in there. So he figures out the makeup girl is sort of the lowest in the ranking. So he goes up, kisses her three times," Wilander recalls.
    "Then he goes up to the presenter, who's a woman, kisses her three times. Then he starts with the camera assistant man, the camera man and then last me because he kind of thinks I'm the highest ranked in my TV show.
    Wilander with Nadal in 2005, after the Spaniard&#39;s first of nine French Open titles.
    "And he says, 'Rafa, nice to meet you, Rafa.' And everybody's like, 'Rafa -- first of all we know that, second you were here last week man! You don't have to do that every time.'
    "He's so humble. Every time you see him, it's just that generosity -- he's unbelievable."
    Nadal is hoping to pass on the qualities that made him such a successful player -- instilled by years of intense guidance from his Uncle Toni -- to the youngsters who join his academy.
    "The key to my achievements was more than just 'talent,'" he writes on the academy website. "It was the result of adhering to certain values without which I would not have had the consistency, discipline or the winning spirit to be successful. This can be taught, just as it was taught to me."

    'Crazy man'

    There is some debate as to whether Nadal can regain his past glories.
    However, despite the injuries that he seems to suffer each year, he is just three grand slam titles away from matching Roger Federer's record tally of 17.
    "I think Rafa wants to get to 10 French Opens, that's obvious," Wilander says. "I think Roger Federer's 17 majors are still within reach. He's only 30 years old.
    "People are worried about his health. Yes, he's going to get injured because he's a crazy man. He takes himself into the ditch. He drives himself into the ground and comes back.
    "Realistically he's going to win at least another grand slam. You cannot think Novak Djokovic is going to dominate completely for the next five years."
    Read: Has time caught up with Fed and Rafa?
    Tennis legend John McEnroe was impressed by Nadal's form at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where he won gold in the doubles and reached the singles semifinals, and the American was surprised he lost to young Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the fourth round at the US Open in September.
    "He's lost a bit of his aura of invincibility and the other players maybe aren't as afraid as they used to be, so they hang in there," McEnroe, also part of Nadal's sports center launch, told Open Court.
    "It's going to be tough for him. But if he stays healthy for a year or two, I think he'll win another one."
    Can Rafa win another slam? Have your say on our Facebook page

    'Fight for important things'

    After early exits at two tournaments in China this month, Nadal told reporters he is now focused on getting his game right for 2017 -- though he is still in the running to qualify for the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London.
    The man from Manacor
    The man from Manacor

    Nadal has been sidelined this year with an injury to the left wrist that powers his once formidable forehand, and he told Open Court that a return to full health is key to resurrecting his fortunes on the court.
    "The last two months before the injury I had been playing at the highest level, competing against everybody with good chances, and winning events," he said.
    "That's what I need -- be healthy and keep practicing with the same motivation and the rest of the things are going to come back. I believe that I can fight for important things."
    Back at Manacor, there will be a classroom of young kids waiting to see him do just that.