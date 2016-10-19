Story highlights Charles Barkley says some criticism directed at Donald Trump has been disingenuous.

Ex-NBA star has said things in locker room he wouldn't want made public

Barkley won't vote Trump

But also finds it difficult to justify voting for Hillary Clinton

(CNN) Donald Trump may not be able to count on the vote of Charles Barkley in the forthcoming US presidential election, but the former NBA star appears to have a modicum of sympathy over how controversial sexual remarks by the Republican candidate have been portrayed.

videotape of Trump boasting to former NBC host Billy Bush in 2005 of how being famous meant he could "do anything" to women, including "grab them by the pussy," emerged prior to the second presidential debate earlier this month.

Yet while making clear he would never vote for Trump, Barkley also says he feels the way some people have acted like they have never heard such talk before is "disingenuous."

"I'm against any form of sexual assault or sexual harassment," Barkley told CNN Tuesday. "But in the locker room, I've heard things and I've said things myself that I would not want to be repeated publicly.

JUST WATCHED LeBron James endorses Clinton Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH LeBron James endorses Clinton 00:50

"For people to act like they haven't heard stuff in the locker room, I think is disingenuous."