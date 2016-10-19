Hillary Clinton's would-be campaign slogans, ranked

Story highlights The email was taken from the personal account of John Podesta

The menu options as presented here are, to be kind, not so great

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign considered and rejected 84* potential slogans before landing on the now-familiar "Stronger Together," according to a hacked email posted Wednesday by WikiLeaks.

In an August 8, 2015, message to top aides , the campaign's director of paid media, Oren Shur, attached a Word document with a list of would-be catchphrases and "organizing principle(s)" compiled by chief strategist Joel Benenson's firm, BSG.

The email was taken from the personal account of John Podesta, the campaign chairman, and made public as part of what the US government now believes is a calculated attempt by the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election.

The Clinton campaign has declined to confirm the authenticity of any of the emails released by WikiLeaks and CNN cannot independently confirm their authenticity. But the campaign has not challenged any emails in other WikiLeaks releases.

"Stronger Together" emerged as Clinton's preferred slogan, alongside "I'm With Her" (not listed here) in May 2016, and is now painted, literally, on her campaign charter. So what took so long? Putting aside the standard strategic deliberations (Trump became the GOP's presumptive nominee the same month), the menu options as presented here are, to be kind, not so great.

Read More