US service member, civilian killed in Afghan capital

(CNN) A member of the US military and a civilian were killed Wednesday during an attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the US Department of Defense reported.

Two US civilians were wounded and are in stable condition, the department said in a statement.

The attack happened near a coalition base while the Americans were performing duties as part of the larger NATO mission to train and assist Afghan security services, the Defense Department said.

The attacker was later killed.

The casualties are not being identified until next of kin are notified.

