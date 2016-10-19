US service member, civilian killed near Afghan capital

Story highlights Two American civilians also were wounded in the attack, Defense Department says

The attack happened near base outside Kabul, the department says

(CNN) A member of the US military and a civilian were killed Wednesday during an attack near the Afghan capital of Kabul, the US Department of Defense reported.

Two US civilians were wounded and are in stable condition, the department said in a statement.

A US official said the attack occurred at an Afghan military ammunition supply point near Camp Morehead outside Kabul.

The attacker opened fire at the entry control point and was later killed, the US official said.

The Americans were performing duties as part of the larger NATO mission to train and assist Afghan security services, the Defense Department said.

