Trump in 2008: Hillary Clinton will 'go down down at a minimum as a great senator'

Story highlights "I think she's a wonderful woman," Trump said of Clinton in an interview with NY1's Dominic Carter.

"I think she is a great wife to a president and I think Bill Clinton was a great president," Trump added.

(CNN) Donald Trump has attacked Hillary Clinton for her performance as the U.S. Senator from New York, calling her two terms a "disaster" during the second presidential debate.

In an 2008 interview with NY1 reviewed by CNN's KFile, however, Trump praised Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, for their time in elected office.



Asked about Hillary Clinton's legacy, Trump said, "Well, I think her history is far from being over. I'd like to answer that question in another 15 years from now. I think she is going to go down at a minimum as a great senator. I think she is a great wife to a president. And I think Bill Clinton was a great president."

"You know you look at the country then," he continued. "The economy was doing great. Look at what happened during the Clinton years. I mean, we had no war, the economy was doing great, everybody was happy. A lot of people hated him because they were jealous as hell. You know people get jealous and they hate you."

While Trump and Clinton will go head-to-head in the final debate Wednesday night, he had nothing but nice things to say about her and Bill Clinton eight years ago.

