The Trump workers voting against the boss

Las Vegas (CNN) Celia Vargas fled civil war-torn El Salvador and crossed the Mexican border into the United States in the back of a truck in 1981.

For years she lived in the country illegally, before President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law in 1986 that gave Vargas and millions more like her amnesty.

Today, she works for Donald Trump at his hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. But she's not voting for him.

Trump's immigration proposals and his rhetoric on undocumented people upsets Vargas. Many of the people he derides clean his hotel rooms, she says, gesturing towards herself.

"I will vote for Ms. Hillary Clinton, and my family, too," says Vargas, who was 23 when she came to the United States illegally. "She fights for keeping families together, she fights for the younger people, for Dreamers."

