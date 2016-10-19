Taco trucks form a 'wall' outside Donald Trump's Vegas hotel

Story highlights The hundred or so gathered chanted "Make America Great Again - start here!"



(CNN) This was inevitable. This collision of two notable, and objectionable, moments from the Donald Trump campaign: a wall and taco trucks.

A half dozen taco trucks formed a "wall" outside the Trump International Las Vegas hotel, hours before the presidential debate Wednesday.

"If you don't get out and vote, this clown could be president," a worker told the crowd as he pointed at the building.

The rally was organized by the Culinary Workers Union, which vociferously opposes Trump . The group says Trump has refused to bargain with hotel employees who voted last year to unionize.

The hundred or so gathered chanted "Dump Trump" and "Make America Great Again - start here!"

