Taco trucks form a 'wall' outside Donald Trump's Vegas hotel

(CNN)This was inevitable. This collision of two notable, and objectionable, moments from the Donald Trump campaign: a wall and taco trucks.
A half dozen taco trucks formed a "wall" outside the Trump International Las Vegas hotel, hours before the presidential debate Wednesday.
"If you don't get out and vote, this clown could be president," a worker told the crowd as he pointed at the building.
The rally was organized by the Culinary Workers Union, which vociferously opposes Trump. The group says Trump has refused to bargain with hotel employees who won a union election at the hotel.
The workers were joined by several other organizations.
Until recently, Trump has repeatedly said that, if elected, he would build a "great wall" on the southern border of the US to keep out immigrants -- and make Mexico pay for it.
The "taco truck" phrase became the subject of ridicule after Marco Gutierrez, a Latino surrogate for the Trump campaign, warned that without tighter immigration policies, "you're going to have taco trucks on every corner."