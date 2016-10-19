Taco trucks form a 'wall' outside Donald Trump's Vegas hotel

Story highlights
(CNN)This was inevitable. This collision of two notable, and objectionable, moments from the Donald Trump campaign: a wall and taco trucks.
A half dozen taco trucks formed a "wall" outside the Trump International Las Vegas hotel, hours before the presidential debate Wednesday.
"If you don't get out and vote, this clown could be president," a worker told the crowd as he pointed at the building.
The rally was organized by the Culinary Workers Union, which vociferously opposes Trump. The group says Trump has refused to bargain with hotel employees who voted last year to unionize.
The hundred or so gathered chanted "Dump Trump" and "Make America Great Again - start here!"
The trucks then handed out tacos.
The union represents more than 50,000 workers in Nevada, and the Trump hotel is one of the very few on the Las Vegas Strip that does not have union-negotiated contracts for its workers.
Last month, the union launched a campaign calling on supporters to boycott all Trump businesses, a bid to bring hotel management to the negotiating table.
The workers were joined by several other organizations Wednesday.
Until recently, Trump has repeatedly said that, if elected, he would build a "great wall" on the southern border of the US to keep out immigrants -- and make Mexico pay for it.
The "taco truck" phrase became the subject of ridicule after Marco Gutierrez, a Latino surrogate for the Trump campaign, warned that without tighter immigration policies, "you're going to have taco trucks on every corner."