Story highlights Mark Cuban is a surrogate for Hillary Clinton; Rudy Giuliani is a surrogate for Donald Trump

"X-Files? They're out of the FBI files," Giuliani interrupts

Washington (CNN) Former New York City Major Rudy Giuliani and billionaire Mark Cuban offered a heated preview of Wednesday's final presidential debate, arguing about Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

Giuliani, who is a surrogate for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, slammed Clinton during the discussion about not knowing some State Department emails were classified.

"She said she didn't know what it meant (when an email is confidential). She said she didn't remember her briefing by the CIA," Giuliani said. "She either has a seriously flawed memory or she's lying."

"You're like pulling things, this is like out of the "X-Files," Mayor Giuliani," Cuban responded.

"X-Files? They're out of the FBI files," Giuliani interrupted.

Read More