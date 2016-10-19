Rubio rejects WikiLeaks: 'Today it is the Democrats. Tomorrow it could be us.'

Story highlights Marco Rubio said he won't discuss the Clinton campaign emails published by WikiLeaks

(CNN) Florida Sen. Marco Rubio broke from many in his party when he said Wednesday that Republicans shouldn't discuss the Hillary Clinton campaign emails published by WikiLeaks, a number of which have created bad optics and real headaches for the Democratic ticket.

Rubio told ABC News in a story published Wednesday that "as our intelligence agencies have said, these leaks are an effort by a foreign government to interfere with our electoral process, and I will not indulge it."

"Further, I want to warn my fellow Republicans who may want to capitalize politically on these leaks: Today it is the Democrats. Tomorrow it could be us," he told ABC.

The Florida senator -- engaged in a tough reelection fight against Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy -- said that he "will not discuss any issue that has become public solely on the basis of WikiLeaks."

Rubio's position is a departure from the attacks launched by Republicans -- led by presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate Mike Pence -- who have seized on the emails to portray Clinton as politically calculating and dishonest with voters.

