Story highlights CNN has updated its rating of battleground states

The map has moved markedly toward Clinton since September

Washington Donald Trump is in his weakest political position of the entire presidential campaign.

Recent national polls show Hillary Clinton's margin over Trump to be in the high single digits -- that's blowout territory in recent presidential campaign history.

And it doesn't look much better for him in some several key battleground states. Our latest snapshot of the current state of play in the battle for 270 electoral votes is one that is moving significantly toward Clinton.

What's changed?

-- Arizona (11) moves from from "lean Republican" to "battleground"

