Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton III: The most memorable lines

(CNN) With just under three weeks until Election Day, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met Wednesday night for their third and final presidential debate.

Trump entered the Las Vegas showdown hoping to reverse his desperate slide in the polls -- and broaden his loyal but narrow base of support. For Clinton, the 90 minutes were a chance to make her case one last time to tens of millions of viewers.

Here are their most memorable lines:

Clinton responds to Trump's charge that Putin has "no respect" for her

"Well, that's because he'd rather have a puppet as president of the United States."

Trump flashes his (limited) Spanish when discussing undocumented immigrants

"Once the border is secured, at a later date, we'll make a determination as to the rest. But we have some bad hombres here, and we're going to get them out."

Clinton compares her resume to Trump's

"On the day when I was in the (White House) Situation Room monitoring the raid that brought Osama bin Laden to justice, he was hosting 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'"

Trump on whether he will accept the election results, no matter the outcome

"I will look at it at the time. I'm not looking at anything now. I'm looking at it at the time. ... What I'm saying is that I'll tell you at the time, I'll keep you in suspense."

Clinton's response

"Well, Chris, let me respond to that because that's horrifying."

Clinton's extended response to the 'rigged' claimed

"Every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is is rigged against him. The FBI conducted a year-long investigation into my emails. They concluded there was no case. He said the FBI was rigged. He lost the Iowa caucus, he lost the Wisconsin primary -- he said the Republican primary was rigged against him. Then Trump University gets sued for fraud and racketeering -- he claims the court system and the federal judge is rigged against him. There was even a time when he didn't get an Emmy for his TV program three years in a row and he started tweeting that the Emmys were rigged. This is a mind-set. This is how Donald thinks. And it's funny, but it's also really troubling."

Trump on women

"Nobody has more respect for women than I do."

Trump on Clinton, interrupting as she spoke

"Such a nasty woman."

Trump on Aleppo, the besieged Syrian city

"It's a catastrophe. Have you seen it? Have you seen it? Have you seen what's happened to Aleppo?"

Does Trump want Roe v. Wade overturned? He was asked three times...

"Well, if that would happen, because I am pro-life, and I will be appointing pro-life judges, I would think that that will go back to the individual states." "If (the court) overturned it, it will go back to the states." "Well, if we put another two or perhaps three justices on, that's really what's going to be -- that will happen. And that'll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. I will say this: It will go back to the states, and the states will then make a determination."

Clinton on one of the Trump Foundation's more unusual expenditures

"I'd be happy to compare what (the Clinton Foundation does) with the Trump Foundation, which took money from other people bought and bought a 6-foot portrait of Donald. I mean, who does that? It just was astonishing."

Trump on Syria's strongman president Bashar al-Assad

"He's just much tougher and much smarter than her and Obama. And everyone thought he was gone two years ago, three years ago. He aligned with Russia, he now also aligned with Iran, who we made very powerful."

Clinton on Trump's degrading comments about women

"Donald thinks belittling women makes him bigger. He goes after their dignity, their self-worth -- and I don't think there is a woman anywhere who doesn't know what that feels like."