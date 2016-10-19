Trump, Clinton gear up for final showdown

Watch the final presidential debate Wednesday on CNN at 9 pm ET

(CNN) Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton meet in Las Vegas Wednesday for one last throw of the dice.

They are poised for another clash in the third presidential debate, which will be their final chance to change the trajectory of the election as millions of viewers tune in for the last big televised spectacular of a rancorous campaign.

Trump is under intense pressure to use the debate, just 20 days before Election Day, as a springboard for a comeback after a slide in the polls that started after Clinton's victory in the first debate and leaves him a heavy underdog.

Clinton will seek to consolidate her strong position, knowing that a winning performance could help close out Trump. But she is facing a barrage of new attacks following an avalanche of hacked emails released over the past week from WikiLeaks. She is bracing for a ferocious counter-attack from a foe who has proven in past debates that there's no line he won't cross.

One of the first questions about the debate will be answered before it even gets under way: Will the bitter rivals even shake hands?

Hours before the the last debate in St. Louis 10 days ago, Trump appeared with women who had accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault, in a bid to insulate himself against a controversy over his sexually aggressive language revealed on a decade-old "Access Hollywood" video tape. His stunt led to a frosty opening with no exchange of pleasantries between the party nominees.

In any normal presidential race, the candidate who is behind -- in this case Trump -- would show up at the debate and try to mitigate the temperamental vulnerabilities that contributed to the campaign's slipping poll numbers and show a more presidential demeanor.

No normal candidate

But Trump is no normal candidate, so there is huge uncertainty about how he will approach the final debate after scientific polls show that he lost both previous showdowns with Clinton.

He faces a clear choice heading into the clash, which will make broadcasting history as moderator Chris Wallace will be the first Fox News anchor ever to preside over an official presidential debate.

Trump could either return to the combative style he demonstrated during the first two debates, effectively taking his unrestrained performance on the campaign trail into the debate hall. Or he could seek to present a more sober personality to the American people, offering more specifics on how he would govern and displaying a more even temperament as he seeks to turn the page on recent controversies.

Since the second presidential debate, Trump has faced a string of accusations of sexual assault, all of which he has branded as lies. He also made an accusation that no candidate in modern times has dared to level -- that the election is rigged against him.

The GOP nominee has repeatedly lashed out at House Speaker Paul Ryan, who he believes is not giving him the support he deserves. As a result, Trump has declared himself "unshackled" and intends to close out his campaign free from an obligation to toe the Republican line.

He's said that Clinton should be forced to take a drug test before their final debate clash, and doubled down on his vow to put her in jail if he is elected.

Aaron Kall, editor of a new book that analyzes Trump's primary debate performances, points out that his aggressive showing in the last debate in St. Louis -- one of the most acrimonious moments in recent US political history -- came when he was still somewhat restrained.

"Now he is unshackled, what does he have to lose?" Kall said, adding that he expected Trump to be on offense most of the night.

The GOP nominee will likely skewer Clinton on his claims that hacked emails from her campaign published by Wikileaks expose wrongdoing and pay-to-play while she was secretary of state, hammer her over the private email server that has haunted her campaign, and try to position himself as the only candidate who can overthrow a reeking Washington establishment, Kall said.

Hide Caption 3 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea. Hide Caption 4 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Arkansas' first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985. Hide Caption 5 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The Clintons celebrate Bill's inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President. Hide Caption 6 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of "60 Minutes" after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992. Hide Caption 7 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. Hide Caption 8 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband's running mate, Al Gore, and Gore's wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus. Hide Caption 9 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993. Hide Caption 10 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993. Hide Caption 11 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995. Hide Caption 12 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons' business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing. Hide Caption 13 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President. Hide Caption 14 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook "It Takes a Village" in 1997. Hide Caption 15 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Hide Caption 16 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having "inappropriate intimate contact" with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. Hide Caption 17 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998. Hide Caption 18 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999. Hide Caption 19 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year. Hide Caption 20 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee. Hide Caption 21 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001. Hide Caption 22 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton holds up her book "Living History" before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003. Hide Caption 23 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007. Hide Caption 24 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama. Hide Caption 25 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state. Hide Caption 26 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010. Hide Caption 27 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea's wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010. Hide Caption 28 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011. Hide Caption 29 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of "convenience," but admits in retrospect "it would have been better" to use multiple emails. Hide Caption 30 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hide Caption 31 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012. Hide Caption 32 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014. Hide Caption 33 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a "Tonight Show" skit in September 2015. Hide Caption 34 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October 2015. "I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together," she said during the 11-hour hearing. "I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done." Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a "systemic breakdown" as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities. Hide Caption 35 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October 2015. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. "The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails," Sanders said. "Enough of the emails. Let's talk about the real issues facing the United States of America." Hide Caption 36 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October 2015. Hide Caption 37 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April. Hide Caption 38 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight After Clinton became the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. "To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president," Clinton said. "Tonight is for you." Hide Caption 39 of 41 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The President said Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline," he said, referring to Clinton's stint as secretary of state. He is also likely to expand on his accusations that newly released State Department documents show a senior official offered a quid-pro-quo in a fight with the FBI over the classification level of an email from her private server in a bid to shield Clinton. The Department has denied the claim.

Falling for Clinton's traps

But Trump can't afford to replicate his performances in the first two debates, when he was diverted from his most potent attacks on trade and the economy, by traps laid by Clinton or her jabs at his personality and business record.

Trump, down eight points in the latest CNN Poll of Polls, is almost out of time to launch what would be one of the most remarkable comebacks of modern times.

"Nothing he does in 90 minutes is going to cause a dramatic impact and all of the polls are going to be tied again," said Kall, Director of Debate at the University of Michigan. "But the first step is to have a good debate -- and the media loves a comeback story."

Todd Graham, debate director at Southern Illinois University, said Trump also needs to avoid behavior and wild statements in the debates that end up being endlessly repeated and fact checked afterward and lead to damning assessments of his performance.

"What ails him is he has got too much hyperbole and he has got too many falsehoods in debates," Graham told CNN's Brooke Baldwin on Tuesday.

Like Trump, Clinton has choices to make.

Does the Democratic nominee seek to protect her lead with only three weeks to go in the race or will she slug it out with Trump in a nasty, personal confrontation, as she did during the first two debates?

Clinton could try to hover above the fray, portraying herself as a president-elect in waiting, and seek to make the kind of emotional and philosophical connection she has yet to really forge with the American people through decades on the political stage and a grueling campaign that has dragged on for over a year-and-a-half.

Such an approach might enable Clinton to begin to build political momentum for her transition and early months of her presidency if she wins on November 8, but could also open her to charges of complacency before she has closed Trump out.

Hide Caption 3 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve." Hide Caption 4 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999. Hide Caption 5 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice." Hide Caption 6 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004. Hide Caption 7 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp has rejected the class-action suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated. Hide Caption 8 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages. Hide Caption 9 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon. Hide Caption 10 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007. Hide Caption 11 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009. Hide Caption 12 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996. Hide Caption 13 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Hide Caption 14 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012, shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa. Hide Caption 15 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant. Hide Caption 16 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire In June 2015, Trump announces that he is running for President during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. He said he will give up the show "The Apprentice" to run. Hide Caption 17 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May. Hide Caption 18 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April. Hide Caption 19 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race. Hide Caption 20 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people." Hide Caption 21 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the first presidential debate, which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September. Hide Caption 22 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. "I said it, I was wrong and I apologize," Trump said, referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of "Access Hollywood." Unlike Trump, who has been touring the country and holding packed rallies, Clinton has been off the campaign trail for days, characteristically preparing for the debate.

The Republican nominee could not resist one of his now characteristic swipes at the former secretary of state's habit of huddling with aides to carry out mock debates.

"Tomorrow night's going to be interesting. Now she's home sleeping, and I am working. So that's the way it's going to be in the White House too. She'd be sleeping, I'd be working," Trump said at a rally in Colorado on Tuesday night.

Trump did, however, hold some debate prep sessions this time. Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus asked questions as he portrayed a moderator while New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stood in as Clinton.

Clinton rebuked Trump during the first debate by saying that she not only prepared for debates, she had also prepared to be President. And her communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, said Tuesday that the Democratic nominee would be ready whichever strategy Trump adopts at the final debate.

'She'll be prepared'

"If he chooses to continue to embrace his strategy of a scorched earth campaign ... she'll be prepared to handle that as she has the last two times," Palmieri said. "What we have seen is when he does do that, the character of Hillary Clinton that's revealed to voters is someone that is quite capable of standing up to him and defending American values."

Trump's claims that the election is "rigged" have offered Clinton a new opening to question his character and paint him as a radical departure from any President in modern history.

Clinton may also seize on his use of campaign emails stolen by Wikileaks to claim that he is manipulating private information allegedly procured by Russian intelligence services to influence the US election. She could point to that to further paint Trump as overly friendly with a US foe, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Such charges play into Clinton's wider campaign narrative about Trump: that he lacks the temperament and in depth policy knowledge required of a commander in chief -- a characterization that the GOP nominee has to some extent helped validate with his volatile debate performances.

As in previous debates, Clinton and Trump are playing mind games in advance of their showdown. The GOP nominee invited Patricia Smith, the mother of Benghazi victim Sean Smith, who has accused the former secretary of state of "murdering" her son.

Clinton is bringing Mark Cuban, the billionaire who has feuded with Trump, to sit in the audience. But it's hard to see two such seasoned performers being knocked off their game by such transparent tactics.