New Hampshire poll: Clinton leads Trump by 15 points

Story highlights
- Clinton has 48% support among likely voters in New Hampshire, with Trump at 33%
- 43% have a favorable opinion of Clinton, while 26% have a favorable opinion of Trump
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton holds a double digit lead -- 15 points -- on Donald Trump in New Hampshire, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
In the WMUR Granite State Poll, Clinton has 48% support among likely voters in New Hampshire, with Trump at 33%, Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson at 7% and Green Party candidate Jill Stein at 2%.
Clinton has a large lead among women compared to Trump -- 57% to 30% -- and is close with Trump among male voters -- 40% for Trump and 38% for Clinton.
Additionally, most voters in the Granite State have already decided whom they'll be voting for in November. The poll found that 71% of likely voters say they have definitely decided whom to support and 14% are leaning towards someone, with 15% still undecided.
Both Clinton and Trump are unpopular in the state, according to the survey. The poll found that 43% have a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, while 53% have an unfavorable opinion of her, and 4% are neutral.
For Trump, only 26% of likely New Hampshire voters have a favorable opinion of the Republican nominee, while 69% have an unfavorable opinion, and 4% are neutral.
The poll surveyed 907 randomly selected adults in New Hampshire and was conducted during October 11-17. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.