New Hampshire poll: Clinton leads Trump by 15 points

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton holds a double digit lead -- 15 points -- on Donald Trump in New Hampshire, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

In the WMUR Granite State Poll , Clinton has 48% support among likely voters in New Hampshire, with Trump at 33%, Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson at 7% and Green Party candidate Jill Stein at 2%.

Clinton has a large lead among women compared to Trump -- 57% to 30% -- and is close with Trump among male voters -- 40% for Trump and 38% for Clinton.

Additionally, most voters in the Granite State have already decided whom they'll be voting for in November. The poll found that 71% of likely voters say they have definitely decided whom to support and 14% are leaning towards someone, with 15% still undecided.

