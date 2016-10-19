Michael Moore's 'October surprise': New anti-Trump, pro-Hillary film

Story highlights Michael Moore unveiled his own "October surprise" this week

(CNN) Billing it as his own "October surprise," the provocative filmmaker Michael Moore is looking to influence another presidential campaign on the silver screen.

Moore, the award-winning documentarian whose films such as "Bowling for Columbine" and "Fahrenheit 9/11" have inspired liberals and enraged conservatives, unveiled his latest effort this week: "Michael Moore in TrumpLand," a one-man stage performance starring the director about the 2016 election.

It was filmed over the course of two nights earlier this month in Wilmington, Ohio, after Moore's original plans for a live show elsewhere in the state were scrapped.

Moore said on Facebook last month that the community board overseeing the Midland Theater in Newark, Ohio, opted against allowing him to perform there over concerns that he was trying to sway the election.

That's not in dispute. "TrumpLand" is an unabashed effort to get Hillary Clinton elected, and to thwart Donald Trump -- just as Moore's 2004 film, "Fahrenheit 9/11," was a bid to defeat George W. Bush.

