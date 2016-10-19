Trump's campaign manager: 'No, I do not believe' there will be widespread voter fraud

Story highlights "It would not be for me to say that there is," she said

"I think Donald Trump's point is a larger one," Conway added

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, said Wednesday that she does not believe there will be widespread voter fraud this election cycle despite Trump's claims otherwise.

"No, I do not believe that," she told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on "MSNBC Live" when asked if she believed there would be widespread voter fraud. "So absent overwhelming evidence that there is, it would not be for me to say that there is."

Conway did say that there have been voter issues of concern in the past.

"We know in the past we know that people who are dead are still on the voter rolls," she said. "We know that people are voting a couple different times in places, so you do hear reports here and there."

Following a decline in the polls, criticized debate performances and accusation of improper conduct with a number of women, the Republican presidential nominee has increasingly suggested that the election is "rigged" against him. He has even encouraged his supporters to head to the polls to monitor them to make sure other voters are not violating rules.

