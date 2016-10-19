Podesta: Trump's scorched-earth strategy driving his polling decline

Story highlights Clinton enters the third and final debate in Las Vegas in a position of strength

Polls increasingly point to a decisive win for the Democratic nominee on Election Day

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman believes Donald Trump's current scorched-earth strategy is the cause of his plummeting poll numbers.

After Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon promised that the Republican nominee's slate of guests for Wednesday night's debate -- among them Barack Obama's half-brother -- were "just an appetizer," Clinton's own campaign chief, John Podesta, said "there's no depth to which they can't go."

"But his whole crew and cast of characters there -- (Trump deputy campaign manager) David Bossie, Bannon, etc. -- I'm sure they're encouraging more antics like what you saw in the second debate from Donald Trump," Podesta told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday. "But look, I think we're ready for anything and, again, I think this is a strategy that that's driving Trump down and has produced that lead."

Clinton enters the third and final debate in Las Vegas in a position of strength. Polls increasingly point to a decisive win for the Democratic nominee on Election Day, with traditional Republican strongholds such as Arizona, Georgia, Utah and Texas emerging as competitive battlegrounds.

It's been a remarkable fall for Trump since the second debate earlier this month in St. Louis, a nasty affair that came days after the publication of a videotape in which the real estate mogul can be heard making vulgar remarks about women. After the Trump campaign arranged a pre-debate press conference with women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, neither candidate shook hands after taking the stage that night. (They did, however, shake hands at the conclusion of the debate.)

