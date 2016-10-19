Kasich: Trump claim of 'rigged' election is 'silly'

Story highlights Kasich called Trump's accusations "silly"

"I don't think that's good for our country or our democracy," Kasich said

Washington (CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Wednesday Donald Trump's claim that the presidential election is rigged is "silly."

"To say that elections are rigged and all these votes are stolen, that's like saying we never landed on the moon. That's how silly it is," Kasich said on CBS' "This Morning."

"I don't think that's good for our country or our democracy," the former Republican presidential candidate added.

Following a decline in the polls, criticized debate performances and accusation of improper conduct with a number of women, the Republican presidential nominee has increasingly suggested that the election is "rigged" against him. Trump has also encouraged his supporters to monitor voting sites to be on the lookout for what he has referred to as large-scale fraud.

Read More