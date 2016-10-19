Kasich: Trump claim of 'rigged' election is 'silly'

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Wednesday Donald Trump's claim that the presidential election is rigged is "silly."
"To say that elections are rigged and all these votes are stolen, that's like saying we never landed on the moon. That's how silly it is," Kasich said on CBS' "This Morning."
"I don't think that's good for our country or our democracy," the former Republican presidential candidate added.
Following a decline in the polls, criticized debate performances and accusation of improper conduct with a number of women, the Republican presidential nominee has increasingly suggested that the election is "rigged" against him. Trump has also encouraged his supporters to monitor voting sites to be on the lookout for what he has referred to as large-scale fraud.
But Kasich, who is not voting for Trump, said the businessman is creating mistrust in the election process that is harmful.
"I don't believe that we have any massive fraud," Kasich said. "It creates doubt in people's minds, and I'm worried about 25% of Americans who may say when the election is over, it was stolen."
"That is a big fat joke," he added.