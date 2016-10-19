Story highlights Donald Trump's eldest daughter spoke about her father's comments during an event Wednesday

Ivanka Trump said, "That's not language consistent with any conversation I've ever had with him"

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump called her father's lewd and sexually aggressive comments caught on a leaked 2005 "Access Hollywood" hot mic "crude" at an event Wednesday.

"He recognizes it was crude language," she said at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit. "He was embarrassed that he had said those things and he apologized."

Ivanka Trump, the Republican presidential nominee's oldest daughter, said her father does not consistently speak the way he does on the tape.

"That's not language consistent with any conversation I've ever had with him, certainly, or any conversation I've overheard. So it was a bit jarring for me to hear," she said. "And he was very sincere in his apology."

Trump apologized for bragging in a private conversation about being able to grope women and get away with it, actions that would amount to sexual assault, in a tape first reported by the Washington Post, though he's also used the report as pivot to talk about former President Bill Clinton's past indiscretions.

