Federal lawsuit filed in Virginia on voter registration system crash

(CNN) A civil rights group filed a lawsuit late Tuesday night in federal court after receiving reports that Virginia's online voter registration system crashed on the last day of the registration deadline.

The suit, filed by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, claims that Virginia's voter registration website malfunctioned repeatedly on October 16 and was down for most of the day on October 17, the last day to register to vote.

"No voter should be penalized by errors made on the part of state officials," said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, in a statement.

Clarke said that the state "failed its citizens when its online registration system collapsed" and added that the lawsuit "seeks to ensure that all aspiring voters in Virginia are given a full and fair opportunity to register and vote this election cycle."

Clarke said that the group received dozens of calls from Virginia voters who were unable to register. Before filing the lawsuit, she wrote to Edgardo Cortés, commissioner of Virginia Department of Elections, asking him to reopen and extend registration by at least 72 hours.

