Reality Check Quick Takes: Have allegations against Trump been debunked?

Las Vegas (CNN) Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton face off one final time, each looking to land a knockout punch.

But attempts at landing big blows in past debates have been fraught with misleading statements and inaccuracies -- particularly from Trump, the brash billionaire who has repeatedly spurned the truth in past debates and on the campaign trail.

The stakes are higher than they've ever been, and as the two candidates duke it out, we are keeping them honest during the debate -- fact by fact:

Trump: "I did not say" women accusers were not attractive enough

REALITY CHECK: False

Trump slammed several women who accused him of groping or kissing them without their consent, including suggesting they were too unattractive for him to assault. "When you looked at that horrible woman last night, you said, 'I don't think so," Trump said of one woman. "Look at her...I don't think so," He said of another.

Trump: Sexual assault and misconduct allegations against me "largely debunked"

REALITY CHECK: False

Nearly a dozen women have accused Trump of groping or kissing them without their consent. The allegations have been neither proven nor debunked.

Clinton: Trump "used undocumented labor to build Trump Tower"

REALITY CHECK: Mostly true

As part of a class-action lawsuit against Trump, undocumented Polish workers alleged Trump hired them to help build Trump Tower. Trump has also been accused of using undocumented labor at other properties of his. He has repeatedly denied the allegations. But Trump was sued on the workers' behalf. Trump denied knowing the workers were undcoumented since the hiring was made by a contracting company. Trump eventually settled out of court.

Clinton: Trump didn't apologize for insulting comments

REALITY CHECK: True

Clinton argued that Trump never apologized for attacking the parents of a slain US soldier; for calling a judge "biased against him" because of his Mexican heritage; for mocking a disabled reporter; and for questioning President Barack Obama's birthplace. Trump never apologized for any of those statements.

Trump: Never called for more countries to have nuclear weapons

REALITY CHECK: False

Trump said last spring that other countries, particularly Japan, should be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. "Maybe they would in fact be better off if they defend themselves from North Korea," Trump said in an April interview, adding "including with nukes."

Clinton: "He said there should be some form of punishment" for abortions

REALITY CHECK: True

Trump said in March that "there has to be some form of punishment" for women who get abortions should the practice be outlawed. Hours later, he reversed course and said only the abortion provider, such as a doctor, should be punished.

Trump: Justice Ginsburg apologized for comments about me

REALITY CHECK: True

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg apologized in July after criticizing Trump as a "faker" and for having "really no consistency about him." She later said her remarks were "ill-advised."

Clinton: 33,000 people killed by guns annually

REALITY CHECK: True, but misleading

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 33,599 people killed by firearms in 2014, the latest year for which the data is available. However, the number includes suicides, unintentional deaths, and incidents with undetermined intent as well as violence-related firearm deaths (homicide and legal intervention). In 2014, 11,409 people were killed in gun violence-related deaths by homicide or legal intervention. The CDC reports 586 unintentional deaths by firearms that year, and they also report 270 deaths where the intent was undetermined.