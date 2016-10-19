Story highlights All but one of the new spots were not announced by the Trump campaign

The new ads give Trump the fodder to make his economic and anti-Clinton case to television viewers

(CNN) Donald Trump's campaign is quietly debuting six new television ads as it sprints to get the candidate's message on air in the last three weeks of the campaign.

All but one of the new spots, a mix of the anti-Hillary Clinton and positive themes he argues on the campaign trail, were not announced by the Trump campaign, but spotted on air in battleground states and national television stations by the ad tracking firm Kantar Media/CMAG.

The new ads come as Trump's campaign promises a massive ad blitz leading up to Election Day.

Campaign spokesman Jason Miller told CNN Tuesday the organization is sticking with its plans, announced in late September, to air $100 million in ads during the final seven weeks of the campaign.

To reach that level of spending, Trump would need to be particularly aggressive, reserving an additional $30 million in television ads on top of the $14 million he has already booked for each of these remaining three weeks.

