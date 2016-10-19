Trump: Clinton is behind sexual assault allegations

Story highlights
- Donald Trump said, "Well first of all, those stories have been largely debunked"
- "I believe it was her campaign that did it," Trump adds
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton at the final presidential debate Wednesday of being responsible for getting the women who alleged sexual misconduct against the Republican nominee to come forward.
"Those stories have been largely debunked. Those people, I don't know those people. I have a feeling how they came. I believe it was her campaign that did it," Trump said, responding to a question about allegations he groped and kissed women without their consent.
Several women have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct, with many saying they decided to come forward after a leaked hot mic conversation in which the Republican nominee bragged about being able to touch women because he is a "star."
Trump has repeatedly denied all of the allegations against him and CNN has not independently verified the claims made against the Republican presidential nominee.
Trump said at the debate that "he didn't even apologize" to his wife Melania Trump because he didn't do anything to the women.
"I didn't know any of these women, I didn't see these women," Trump said. "I think they want either fame, or her campaign did it. And I think it's her campaign."
Clinton, the Democratic nominee, slammed Trump for his response to the allegations against him when they came out.
"Well at the last debate, we heard Donald talking about what he did to women and after that a number of women have come forward saying that's exactly what he did to them," Clinton responded. "Now what was his response? Well, he held a number of big rallies where he said he could not have possibly done those things to those women because they are not attractive enough."
"I did not say that," Trump interrupted.
Later Trump defended himself again, reiterating that the accusations are false.
"Nobody has more respect for women than I do," Trump said.
Clinton responded, "Donald thinks belittling women makes him bigger. He goes after their dignity, their self worth, and I don't think there is a woman anywhere who doesn't know what that feels like."