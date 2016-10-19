Trump: Clinton is behind sexual assault allegations

Story highlights Donald Trump said, "Well first of all, those stories have been largely debunked"

"I believe it was her campaign that did it," Trump adds

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton at the final presidential debate Wednesday of being responsible for getting the women who alleged sexual misconduct against the Republican nominee to come forward.

"Those stories have been largely debunked. Those people, I don't know those people. I have a feeling how they came. I believe it was her campaign that did it," Trump said, responding to a question about allegations he groped and kissed women without their consent.

Several women have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct, with many saying they decided to come forward after a leaked hot mic conversation in which the Republican nominee bragged about being able to touch women because he is a "star."

Trump has repeatedly denied all of the allegations against him and CNN has not independently verified the claims made against the Republican presidential nominee.

Trump said at the debate that "he didn't even apologize" to his wife Melania Trump because he didn't do anything to the women.

