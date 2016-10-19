Breaking News

Presidential debate live

By Tal Kopan, CNN

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Watch live: CNN's coverage of the final presidential debate
Watch live: CNN's coverage of the final presidential debate

    JUST WATCHED

    Watch live: CNN's coverage of the final presidential debate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Watch live: CNN's coverage of the final presidential debate

Washington (CNN)

Selecting a new filter will cause a temporary interruption in the livestream.