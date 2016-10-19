Story highlights The New Jersey governor has agreed to appear in court November 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Chris Christie had appealed the summons, which was issued last week

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie agreed to his first court appearance in response to the Citizen Criminal Complaint filed in relation to the 2013 lane closures of the George Washington Bridge, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Christie, who is leading transition planning efforts for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and has been a top surrogate for the campaign, is scheduled to appear in court November 23.

In his complaint, Bill Brennan accused the Republican governor of official misconduct saying Christie "knowingly refrained from ordering that his subordinates take all necessary action to re-open local access lanes to the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, New Jersey, that had been closed with purpose to injure Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich."

Brennan formally requested that the state attorney general and county prosecutor be disqualified because they were appointment by Christie, in what he calls "a constitutional conundrum." He adds that Attorney General Christopher Porrino served previously as chief counsel to Christie and his then-Chief of Staff Bridget Kelly.

According to Brennan, "Porrino holds supervisory authority over every county prosecutor's office, therefore each and every prosecutor in the State of New Jersey has a conflict of interest and is thereby precluded from participating in this prosecution."

