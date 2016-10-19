Washington (CNN)Donald Trump dished some Spanish Wednesday during the third and final presidential debate.
During a discussion about his stance on immigration reform, the Republican presidential nominee reiterated his stance on deporting undocumented immigrants from the country and used a Spanish word to make his point.
"We have some bad hombres here and we're going to get them out," he said.
Twitter was quick to react -- many in disbelief that he said something in Spanish.
And #badhombres began trending on Twitter.