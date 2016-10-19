Breaking News

Donald Trump on immigration: 'We have some bad hombres'

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 9:51 PM ET, Wed October 19, 2016

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump dished some Spanish Wednesday during the third and final presidential debate.

During a discussion about his stance on immigration reform, the Republican presidential nominee reiterated his stance on deporting undocumented immigrants from the country and used a Spanish word to make his point.
"We have some bad hombres here and we're going to get them out," he said.
    Twitter was quick to react -- many in disbelief that he said something in Spanish.
    And #badhombres began trending on Twitter.
