Washington (CNN) Donald Trump dished some Spanish Wednesday during the third and final presidential debate.

During a discussion about his stance on immigration reform, the Republican presidential nominee reiterated his stance on deporting undocumented immigrants from the country and used a Spanish word to make his point.

"We have some bad hombres here and we're going to get them out," he said.

Twitter was quick to react -- many in disbelief that he said something in Spanish.

And #badhombres began trending on Twitter.

When Donald trump tries to use Spanish and offends everyone. #debatenight — Miranda (@mirandalov1352) October 20, 2016