Watch live: October 19 presidential debate coverage on Apple News

October 19 presidential debate

Updated 8:26 PM ET, Wed October 19, 2016

(CNN)Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton eye Round 3 at the presidential debate on Wednesday, October 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch CNN's live video coverage of the event on Apple News — as well as real-time audience reaction to the debate performances. A group of voters will react to the debate as it happens, and the highs and lows will be displayed across the debate screen during the event.
Meanwhile, explore the latest election news at CNN Politics, as well as highlights and Reality Checks from the previous debates.