Michael Moore's 'Trumpland' is our land

Story highlights Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Michael Moore's new movie is part therapy session, part political theater

Moore is at his most effective when he addresses gender and racial anxieties raised by prospect of a female president, she says

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University. Her latest book is "Italian Fascism's Empire Cinema." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Calling all white male supporters of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump: Filmmaker Michael Moore feels your pain. He understands the logic and feelings that underwrite your choice

But he wants you to vote for Trump's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, anyway, even if you have to hold your noses and force your hands to check that box. For the good of the country, "sometimes we have to take some medicine," Moore says in his documentary "Michael Moore in Trumpland," after clarifying that he has never before voted for a Clinton. "You will know what to do."

Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Part therapy session, part political theater (including a stand-up comedy routine by Moore), "Trumpland" is the ultra-liberal Michael Moore's attempt to "come out and meet you halfway," to understand America's current mood -- both for Trump and against Clinton.

To do this, he's traveled to Wilmington, Ohio, famous for inventing the banana split but ordinary in its gun festivals, small-town economic problems, and Republican loyalty. He rented a theater and invited the population to an interactive performance, which he filmed for the movie.

This citizen audience becomes the supporting cast of a film that has two stars: Moore, who's on stage and present, and Clinton, who's on stage as her younger self, the subject of the large-scale black and white photos that form the stage backdrop. Trump makes a cameo, when he's interviewed in the early 1990s saying that Clinton is a good woman and should stay married to her adulterous husband, but "Trumpland" is mostly free of Trump, who Moore seems to see as a vessel for the anger and worry white Americans feel about their future.

Read More