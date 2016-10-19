Final Trump-Clinton debate in 140 characters (and more)

Story highlights Commentators share their thoughts on the final presidential debate in real time.

Halfway in, Trump is more restrained than b4, a sign that he is not just firing up the base. He's trying to win the election #debatenight — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) October 20, 2016

Unfair of Wallace to frame the question that way https://t.co/t1GHDwO2ah — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 20, 2016

Sometimes, it's almost like you can see the Hillary cyborg accessing a specific data card for the next soundbite about the "middle class" — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 20, 2016

Already the debate is more and more about character. Each insulting the other's...can there be one policy discussion that stays high? — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) October 20, 2016

Ruth Ben-Ghiat: So far, it's been refreshing

Two refreshing things so far about this debate: It's all about policy, and Chris Wallace is not allowing Trump to interrupt. Trump has started sniffing as he gets energized, talking about "bad hombres" we need to eject from our country and Clinton being okay with allowing babies to be "ripped from the womb." Clinton more forthright, calling Trump out on his scare tactic rhetoric.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University.

Is the Donald dreaming of the Trump-Putin pact of 2017? #Debate — Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) October 20, 2016

Hillary tried to change the subject to Putin and Trump. She didn't want that WikiLeaks work... — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 20, 2016

This Putin thing with @realDonaldTrump, and his refusal to accept Intel, is really glaring. #debatenight — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 20, 2016

This is not a comedy show, I wish the audience would stop cheering. Maybe there shouldn't even be an audience. #debatenight — RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) October 20, 2016

Hillary doesn't want to talk about borders. Trump doesn't want to talk about Russia. #debate — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) October 20, 2016

The problem with Hillary's version of "border security" is that it merely means processing entrants, not preventing entrance — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 20, 2016

Abortion's the big moral challenge of this campaign. He's a dreadful candidate. But if she's in charge, it's abortion on demand #debatenight — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) October 20, 2016

Trump blew that because he clearly doesn't understand the issue. He's been pro-choice & supported Planned Parenthood so..#debate https://t.co/0YlBQMunlg — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) October 20, 2016

OUCH. Chris Wallace to HRC: You've laid out no plan to secure the southern border. #debate — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 20, 2016

Trump had no idea how to argue the pro-life position. He couldn't articulate the butchery of partial birth abortion properly. #debate — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) October 20, 2016

So far, this has been Donald Trump's best performance. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 20, 2016

What is Trump talking about? No woman is getting an abortion in the 9th month. Irresponsible, inaccurate fear mongering, once again. — RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) October 20, 2016

HRC wants to allow lawsuits against gun manufacturers for criminal misuse, effectively obliterating an industry. To quote Bernie Sanders. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 20, 2016

Constitutional law discussion = a win for the lawyer on stage. #debatenight — Nayyera Haq (@nayyeroar) October 20, 2016

Who the Hell is for arming toddlers? #debatenight — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) October 20, 2016

Clinton fails to answer whether Constitution means what it says or is a living, breathing document open to interpretation #debatenight — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 20, 2016

HRC is treading lightly on the SCOTUS quest. She's appealing to R's & Inds reassuring them she won't be too Left w/the court.#debate — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) October 20, 2016

Hillary #supremecourt translation. I'm going to make the most liberal court in history of america. Activist judges who attack business — Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) October 20, 2016

Inviting President Obama's half brother is the kind of idea dumb people come up with when they think they are being clever — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 20, 2016

Trump is squinting because he's not sure which of his position he wants to disagree with tonight #debate — haroon moghul (@hsmoghul) October 20, 2016 Show less Show less

Hey, we're starting by talking about ISSUES!!!! This is refreshing.



Also, #SCOTUS is REALLY IMPORTANT!#debate — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 20, 2016

The fact that every debate has begun with the crowd being admonished not to make noise suggests that maybe we don't need a live audience. — Douglas Heye (@DougHeye) October 20, 2016

Hillary must avoid big gaffes & begin healing process, beckoning non-HRC fans for help in re-uniting USA @cnn #debatenight — David Gergen (@David_Gergen) October 20, 2016

Tonight, it ends. Or, ya know, gets even better in the eventual progress toward the end. A happy end. Hopefully. #imwithher #debate pic.twitter.com/tqwcKmHXDM — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 20, 2016

Julian Zelizer: Trump on SCOTUS

