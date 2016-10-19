Final Trump-Clinton debate in 140 characters (and more)

Story highlights
- Commentators share their thoughts on the final presidential debate in real time.
(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets and posting comments from our contributors on the final presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat: So far, it's been refreshing
Two refreshing things so far about this debate: It's all about policy, and Chris Wallace is not allowing Trump to interrupt. Trump has started sniffing as he gets energized, talking about "bad hombres" we need to eject from our country and Clinton being okay with allowing babies to be "ripped from the womb." Clinton more forthright, calling Trump out on his scare tactic rhetoric.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University.
Julian Zelizer: Trump on SCOTUS
Being firm on conservative Supreme Court justices is crucial for Trump at this point, simply to retain the support of religious conservatives, many of whom are wavering in their support of him.
Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow.
Frida Ghitis: Watch how Trump handles it
A key question tonight is whether Trump has given up on winning this election. If he unleashes a new stream of outrages, we will know he is only trying to stoke his existing supporters. That will mean he is already working on his post-election plans; perhaps a Trump TV network or some other idea. If he exercises restraint, trying to persuade Hillary supporters and undecided voters that he is capable of discipline and thoughtfulness, then we will know he still thinks he can win.
Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent.
Julian Zelizer: How ugly will it get?
This feels less a presidential debate that an episode of Big Brother or some other reality show. Americans are tuning in tonight to see just how ugly the fight will become.
Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow.