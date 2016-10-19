America, keep faith with our democracy

Story highlights Jon Husted: Elections integrity is not limited to security; it also includes making sure voting is accessible

Jon Husted, a Republican, is Ohio Secretary of State. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) More and more Americans are losing faith in their institutions. Trust in Congress, the justice system and the media are at record lows. If we are going to restore our faith in these institutions, we can't lose faith in the institution that gives us the ability create change -- our democracy.

So, when I hear anyone claim that an election is going to be rigged or that voters will be disenfranchised, I take notice.

That's why as Ohio's chief elections officer, I have made it my mission to strike a balance between making it easy to vote and hard to cheat. We work every day to build a more secure system of elections, and any suggestion that our elections system is rigged is a step too far.

Lacking any credible evidence, allegations like these are intended only to strike fear into voters that their opponents are going to "steal" the election. This is not just irresponsible; it unjustly calls into question the legitimacy of our elections. When these seeds of doubt are sown in the minds of voters, our elections system -- the cornerstone of our democracy -- is compromised.

The fact of the matter is that in Ohio, we have safeguards in place to protect the vote and to ensure that only ballots cast by qualified electors are counted.

